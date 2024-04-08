MPL Malaysia Season 13 Week 2 review, upcoming fixtures, and more

The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League Malaysia Season 13 (MPL Malaysia Season 13) is still breaking viewership records in its second week. After the first week's matches saw the highest audience attendance for the opening week in the tournament's history, the Week 2, Day 2 clash between HomeBois and Team HAQ has set a new record for Regular Season Peak Concurrent Viewers (PCV) with 228,679 per the records of Esports Charts.

Fans were also excited about the new hero (Chip, Tank) making his debut in the competitive stage of Mobile Legends Bang Bang. This article covers the key elements from an action-packed second week of MPL Malaysia Season 13.

From highest PCV to Chip's debut, MPL Malaysia Season 13 enjoyed an eventful second week

Esports Charts reported highest PCV in MPL Malaysia Season 13 (Image via Esports Charts)

After catching the attention of 1200 people in the opening match of MPL Malaysia Season 13 Week 1, the tournament is growing bigger and bigger. The longest-running esports league in the country has seen a huge rise in its Peak Concurrent Viewers numbers, as 228,679 viewers stayed glued to the online streaming websites during the HomeBoise vs Team HAQ game.

Per Esports Charts, a third-party esports analytics platform, this number is 37% higher than the previous record set during Season 12.

Mohammad "Xorn" Noor, HomeBois roamer after clinching MVP with Chip (Image via Moonton Games)

The fans were also very excited to see Chip make his competitive debut this week in MPL Malaysia. HomeBois became the first team globally to use Chip in a professional game.

Xorn, the HomeBois Roamer, secured an impressive Kills-Deaths-Assists (KDA) ratio of 1/0/10 using Chip and became the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the first game against Monster Vicious. He dominated the game so much with Chip that Monster Vicious had to ban the hero in the next two games of the best-of-three match against HomeBois.

Tournament debutant King Empire Esports dethroned Selangor Red Giants ahead of MPL Malaysia Week 3

Team Standings in MPL Malaysia Season 13 after Week 2 (Image via Moonton Games)

King Empire Esports, the league's newcomers, have performed clean sweeps in both their MPL Malaysia Season 13 Week 2 games and successfully replaced Selangor Red Giants at the top of the table.

King Empire Esports won both their games against Bountee Esports on Day 2 and Barracuda Esports on Day 3 to collect the maximum six points in Week 2. However, while their fans rejoice over the news, it adds to the misery of Barracuda Esports fans as the team has yet to register a win in MPL Malaysia Season 13.

While Selangor Red Giants got dethroned after Week 2 and had to settle for second place with nine points, they still have a great chance to win the first position back. The Giants have a match in hand and are yet to face King Empire Esports, the current table-toppers.

The Giants asserted their dominance over TODAK, beating them with a clean sweep (2-0) in MPL Malaysia Season 13 Week 2. With this victory, the Selangor Red Giants became the only team yet to drop a point in the tournament so far.

Team HAQ also managed to grab seven points from their Day 2 and Day 3 games against HomeBois and Monster Vicious. Despite losing the match to HomeBois on Day 2, they managed to snatch a point.

HomeBois, on the other hand, managed to bring its first wins home against Monster Vicious on Day 1 and Team HAQ on Day 2. The defending champions, however, will not be happy with the results after dropping two points, since they managed to register a 2-1 victory in both games.

MPL Malaysia Season 13 Week 3 fixtures

MPL Malaysia Season 13 Week 3 fixtures (Image via Moonton Games)

MPL Malaysia Season 13 will return on April 19, 2024, to kickstart the third week of games of the tournament after a week's break for Hari Raya (Eid al-Fitr).

In the opening match, the Selangor Red Giants will try to avenge their previous defeat against RSG Malaysia in the Kohai SEA Championship Season 2. These are also the favorites to win MPL Malaysia this season, thus making it a must-watch contest for fans and the neutral audience.

In the Seru Saturday, HomeBois will face table-toppers King Empire Esports, and the fans of Selangor Red Giants will stay glued to their streaming platforms as HomeBois' win sends their favorite team to the top of the table (given that Selangor Red Giants managed to win against RSG MY).

Below are all the fixtures for MPL Malaysia Season 13, Week 3

April 19, 2024, Friday

Selangor Red Giants (SRG) vs RSG MY (RSG) (3 pm, UTC +8hrs)

Baracuda Esports (BRD) vs Niners (NINE) (5:30 pm, UTC +8hrs)

April 20, 2024, Saturday

Bountee Esports (BEST) vs TODAK (TDK) (12:30 pm, UTC +8hrs)

King Empire Esports (KGE) vs HomeBois (HB) (3 pm, UTC +8hrs)

Team HAQ (THQ) vs Niners (NINE) (5:30 pm, UTC +8hrs)

April 21, 2024, Sunday

Barracuda Esports (BRD) vs RSG MY (RSG) (12:30 pm, UTC +8hrs)

TODAK (TDK) vs Team HAQ (THQ) (3 pm, UTC +8hrs)

Bountee Esports (BEST) vs Monster Vicious (MV) (5:30 pm, UTC +8hrs)

