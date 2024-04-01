Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League Malaysia Season 13 (MPL MY Season 13) has started breaking records from the first week itself. Over 1200 fans showed up at MPL MY's new stadium (MBSJ Sedang Jaya) for the opening fixture, making it the most-attended match in MPL Malaysia's history. Coupled with that, the opening week saw a massive attendance.

Moonton Games, the developer of MLBB and one of the organizers of Malaysia's longest-running esports league was delighted with the opening week's numbers. However, defending champions HomeBois couldn't share that sentiment.

This article will talk about the eventful first week of MPL Malaysia Season 13, current team standings, upcoming fixtures, and more.

MPL Malaysia Season 13 Week 1 review

Selangor Red Giants player, Ilman "Gojes" Zulkifli, on stage following the team's victory over defending champions, HomeBois (Image via Moonton Games)

The first week of MPL Malaysia Season 13 has been a huge success for the organizers, as 3.5K people came in, making it the most successful opening week in the tournament's history. However, the same cannot be said about the defending champions, HomeBois.

In the opening match, the team faced Selangor Red Giants in front of a record 1200 spectators. While many thought the Giants would struggle to remain composed, it exceeded expectations and secured a 2-0 victory over HomeBois.

MPL MY Season 13 Team Standings after Week 1

Team Standings in MPL MY Season 13 after Week 1 (Image via Moonton Games)

After the conclusion of the opening week fixtures in MPL MY Season 13, the Selangor Red Giants have positioned themselves at the top of the table after winning both of their fixtures against two heavyweights, i.e., HomeBois (2-0) and Team HAQ (2-0).

Michael "Arcadia" Angelo Bocado, the coach of Selangor Red Giants revealed:

"We feel good – we're really excited to show what we're capable of this season because we're really confident that we can win it all. But we also know that we need to be realistic and take things one step at a time."

King Empire Esports also won its fixtures against RSG Malaysia (2-1) and Niners (2-1) to secure second place. Meanwhile, MPL MY debutants Monster Vicious finished third despite losing its first match against RSG Malaysia (1-2), as the team secured victory against Baracuda Esports (2-0).

Note: In Season 13, teams will receive one point for every game that they win, regardless of whether they win or lose a match. Teams with the same number of points will have their league positions determined based on their aggregate points, which is the net difference between the number of games won minus the number of games lost. Should the aggregate points still be the same, the tied teams will be ranked based on their head-to-head records.

As Fikri Rizal Mahruddin, Marketing and Business Developement Lead at Moonton Games said:

"The league is the most intense and competitive it's ever been, following the format changes we've introduced in Season 13. This season, only six teams will advance to the Playoffs, down from eight teams previously, while we've also adjusted the point system so that every win – regardless of the match results – will earn the team a point."

He added:

"With such high stakes, the teams know that they have no margin for error; this pressure serves to level up our esports talents so that they can better perform on the international stage as Malaysia's representatives."

Teams prepare for the battle ahead of MPL MY Season 13 Week 2

The top 10 professional MLBB teams in MPL MY Season 13 are bound to deliver a string of spectacles, as they vie to become the flagbearers of Malaysian esports in the Mid Season Cup 2024, featured in Esports World Cup 2024.

Fans will be elated as the clashes in the second week heat up. The opening matches between Niners and RSG Malaysia are among the top attractions of the second week as the coaches of both teams share an intense rivalry.

Niners' coach Muhammad "antagonisst" Firmansyah Pratama and RSG MY's Fikri "Rain" Aiman Bin Mosd Khidzir previously clashed as the analyst of HomeBois and assistant coach of RSG MY respectively. Now they will try to gain one over the other as coaches of their current organizations.

On the other hand, the Seru Saturday fixture of the second week will see the Selangor Red Giants and TODAK clash. This is also a high-stakes affair as TODAK will face their ex-player Muhammad "YumS" Suhairi, the current Giants' captain, who recently took a dig at his former team, saying:

"TODAK is nothing without me."

The Selangor Red Giants' captain recently left TODAK following their disappointing MPL MY Season 12 campaign.

Fixtures of Week 2

Schedule for MPL MY Season 13 Week 2 (Image via Moonton Games)

The complete schedule for MPL MY Season 13 Week 2 is as mentioned:

April 5, 2024, Friday

Niners vs RSG (4 PM, UTC +8hrs)

HomeBois vs Monster Vicious (8 PM, +8hrs)

April 6, 2024, Saturday

Bountee Esports vs King Empire Esports (11 AM, +8hrs)

HomeBois vs Team HAQ (1:30 PM, +8hrs)

Selangor Red Giants vs TODAK (4 PM, +8hrs)

April 7, 2024, Sunday

Bountee Esports vs Niners (11 AM, +8hrs)

Barracuda Esports vs King Empire Esports (1:30 PM, +8hrs)

Monster Vicious vs Team HAQ (4 PM, +8hrs)

MPL Malaysia's increasing audience attendance reflects the tournament's growth

Fans came in with drums and flags to show support to their favorite teams in the first week of MPL MY Season 13 (Image via Moonton Games)

The MPL MY Season 13 has seen record attendance in its first week. The opening match between Selangor Red Giants and HomeBois garnered a massive audience. The new stadium welcomed the highest-ever attendance in the tournament's history throughout week 1 (3500).

Follow Sportskeeda for more MLBB-related updates

MLBB to feature in Esports World Cup || MLBB Starlight Pass April 2024 || MLBB Tier list