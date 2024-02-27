OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition: Price, full design, and custom themed accessories unveiled

Genshin Impact announced its first collaboration of 2024 with OnePlus for various in-game merchandise. The very first OnePlus 12R Keqing-themed phone, which is set to be released on February 28, 2024, was announced during the version 4.4 special program livestream.

HoYoverse has also previously worked with various companies for many collaborations. For instance, they have collaborated with OnePlus to release Hu Tao and Sucrose-themed phones.

Read on to learn more about the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition and what fans can expect from the collaboration.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition: Price, accessories, full design, and more

Expand Tweet

The OnePlus 12R Keqing-themed phone will be launched on February 28, 2024, worldwide, including US and India. Although the launch of the phone is imminent, the price is still unknown. The following list details the price for the normal OnePlus 12R:

Europe

256GB + 16GB OnePlus 12R model costs – £649.00

United States

128GB + 8GB OnePlus 12R model costs – $499.99

256GB + 16GB OnePlus 12R model costs – $599.99

India

128GB + 8GB OnePlus 12R model costs – ₹39,999

256GB + 16GB OnePlus 12R model costs – ₹45,999

Genshin Impact players can expect the Keqing-themed OnePlus 12R to cost substantially more than the standard version of the phone.

Full Design and all custom-themed accessories

Expand Tweet

The Keqing-themed OnePlus 12R will boast the Electro violet color similar to Keqing’s attire in Genshin Impact. The backside of the device will also have electro-etching, which will bring out the very spirit of Keqing.

Players can also gain access to the limited edition custom Keqing-themed accessories with the launch of the device, such as a custom Keqing-themed 100W flash charger, customized acrylic standee, badge, phone holder, case, sim ejector tool, and more.

Expand Tweet

Players will also get eight metal pins that will showcase Keqing’s various expressions in her Opulent Splendor outfit. The phone case will also showcase Keqing holding the device while the sim ejector tool will be shaped like the Lightning Stiletto that Keqing throws at opponents when activating her Elemental Skill, Stellar Restoration.

For more updates and news related to Genshin Impact, remember to follow Sportskeeda.