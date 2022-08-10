OnePlus collabs with Genshin Impact for limited-edition Ace Pro model

Hu Tao fans might be overjoyed to hear that this beloved Wangsheng Funeral director will be having her own Ace Pro model via a new collab between OnePlus and Genshin Impact.

Collaborations between this titular game and OnePlus have happened before, with Sucrose being the most recent character to have some specialized merchandise. In this situation, there is a brief preview and some basic information to cover before the official product comes out.

For Travelers who don't know, this is a brand new collab between OnePlus and Genshin Impact, involving Hu Tao as the next featured character. The Weibo profile can be seen in the following tweet, along with some other basic information that Travelers may wish to know (such as a possible release date).

Genshin Impact x OnePlus details: New collab featuring Hu Tao on the Ace Pro

Not much has been revealed thus far, as there will apparently be more information on this collaboration sometime in October 2022. Translating the Weibo page mentions October 2022 being the release date for this product, although Travelers should follow OnePlus for more news.

Hu Tao is one of the most popular characters in the game and currently has the seventh best-selling banner in the Chinese iOS market. Naturally, some people would like to get this Hu Tao-themed merchandise. This Hu Tao costume is not currently an in-game skin for her, and no leaks discuss that matter either.

The artwork is official, so Travelers should expect to see something similar to the upcoming tweet once this Genshin Impact-themed phone is finally released.

Aside from its dimensions being stated as 163.0mm x 75.4mm x 8.75 mm, it's purported to run on Android 12. Other such technical details come from the regular Ace Pro's product page, which is in Chinese:

Pre-ordering this smartphone will become possible on August 9, 2022, in Chinese Time, while its actual sales will begin on August 15, 2022. The default colors are black and green, with this Hu Tao-themed case expected to come out on an unspecified date in October 2022.

There is no word on whether or not this product will be available to international buyers. As of right now, it's only planned for the Chinese market. The advertisements for this collab also promote the new phone as being heavily optimized for Genshin Impact, although no specific gameplay videos exist for comparisons right now.

