OTK and Emiru announce $25k League of Legends tournament

OTK Rift, a League of Legends tournament featuring popular streaming personalities, is coming back this month.

Esports organization OTK and streamer Emily "Emiru" Schunk took to Twitter last week to announce that the latest edition of the tournament will take place on September 16, 2022. A large prize pool of $25,000 is on offer.

Emiru will host the entire tournament live on her Twitch channel at 12 pm PT/2 pm CST/3 pm ET.

The first edition of One True King Rift was a pretty big event. It was held in March 2022, and a total of 40 streamers took part.

Popular names like Thomas Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris, Felix "xQc" Lengyel, Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo, and Blaire "QTCinderella" faced off against each other on the Summoner's Rift.

OTK Rift September 2022 team captains revealed, Sykkuno expected to reprise his role with the defending champions

While the full teams are yet to be announced, OTK has shared a list of captains for the upcoming League of Legends tournament.

The list has some new additions, and a few are returning players from the previous edition.

The team captains for the upcoming tournament are:

Mizkif

Sodapoppin

Ludwig

Buddha

Erobb221

Tectone

ClintStevens

filian

The teams haven't been officially announced yet. However, streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" has talked about the possibility of returning to his previous team, who are the reigning champions.

Team Buddha won the first OTK Rift championship, with Buddha playing top lane, Harry playing jungler, Blaustoise playing mid, Sykkuno playing support, and xQc playing carry.

Buddha will be looking to defend his team's title. Based on what Sykkuno said to fellow content creator Lily "LilyPichu" Ki in a recent stream, he is even looking to bring the gang back together.

When Lily tried to guilt-trip Sykkuno into joining her team, he said:

"You see Lily. Here is what happened. Remember how I told you that I had won that exact tournament with a certain team. And I specifically said I'll join your team if my champion-winning team doesn't reform? Remember that?"

Sykkuno tactfully declined LilyPichu's request by saying how strange it would be not to have the defending champions show up to the tournament:

"Cus specifically like, it would be really weird if the winning team didn't show up to the tournament again, right? I mean that'd strange. You know, like? The defending champions didn't show up. That would be just kinda weird, you know? Like the defending champions."

Fans react to the tournament announcement

Fans reacting to Sykkuno and LilyPichu's interaction (Image via Sykkey Daily/YouTube)

Fans and esports personalities have reacted to the OTK Rift announcement with much positivity.

Many Sykkuno fans expressed their desire to see him return to the tournament. The event is expected to garner a lot of attention since many popular streamers are expected to be involved.

Here are some reactions on Twitter:

Fans can watch OTK Rift on Emiru's Twitch channel on September 16, 2022.

