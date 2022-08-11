"Is this the live DMCA?": OTK Network channel on Twitch temporarily suspended for alleged copyright infringement, Nmplol reacts

The One True King (OTK) Twitch channel has been suspended from the platform following a DMCA strike. A member and popular streamer, Nicky "Nmplol," reacted to the news on his livestream and visited the channel to find that all of its content had been removed. Upon seeing the message on display, he said:

"I have never seen this message. Is this the live DMCA?"

Reportedly the ban was effective for only about three hours, and Mizkif even joked about the incident on Twitter by calling it "free publicity."

Copyright strikes on the purple platform are nothing new. While many streamers have been handed bans for streaming anime and movies, this one appears to be a false strike because the group is known for using DMCA-free music in its productions.

Official OTK Network channel suspended from Twitch after alleged copyright violation

The Digital Millennium Copyright Act from 1998 is the defining copyright act that censors and protects intellectual property from theft in the digital world. Popularly referred to as DMCA, streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube have frequently suspended people or their content, sometimes both, for being in violation of the act.

While streaming, listening to certain music, or watching certain media in video form may not be in violation of the act, Twitch strictly regulates content for violations and has employed live DMCA tactics to stop channels from streaming copyrighted content during a livestream.

Nmplol, one of the co-owners of OTK, was streaming on his own channel when his viewers and moderators drew attention to the suspension of his organization's channel. He immediately accessed the Twitch link and found that it was suspended with the following message displayed:

"Content from this channel has been removed at the request of the copyright holder."

The streamer did mention that OTK uses licensed music, so it was probably a false DMCA strike:

"I'm pretty sure we have, uh... Last time I checked, we had the rights to actually play the music, so I don't know. Yeah, I have no idea."

Fan reactions to the suspension

The streaming community, with several streamers at the helm, has repeatedly been at odds with Twitch over their inconsistent DMCA rules. Examples such as xQc's Olympic DMCA have proved that the platform is in no way perfect at deploying a standardized system for copyright protection. Many fans pointed out that this was probably one of those false DMCAs:

OTK streamers reaction

One of the co-founders, Mizkif, made fun of the incident and joked about it generating press for the organization:

The official Twitter handle of the organization replied with a sarcastic meme too, continuing with the banter:

The gaming organization One True King is situated in Texas and primarily focuses on streaming and content creation. The organization has quickly risen through the ranks to become a top-tier content producer, bagging the Best Content Organization prize at the 2022 Streamer Awards. They recently announced a venture into the world of pre-built desktops with a new business called Starforge Systems.

