Nmplol explains to Knut what it's like to drive while being Black

A recent Nick “Nmplol” stream from yesterday saw Twitch streamer Knut driving, and while they spoke about a number of things, one thing, in particular, stood out. In a moment that was clipped and submitted to the LivestreamFails subreddit, Nick told Knut about what it’s like to drive while being Black, especially in LA.

The two were driving, and Nmplol said the cops could pull them even if they weren’t going fast, and it was a good thing that Knut was behind the wheel.

Nmplol talked to Knut about the dangers of driving while as a Black person

(Clip begins at 3:30:13)

The streamers weren’t in any danger or trouble and were simply driving at a decent speed. Before the clip begins at 3:30:13, Knut mentioned a joke about Nick not being the driver.

The member of OTK would also say that the cops in the area could pull them over for loud revving of the engine or even accelerating too fast. In the clip, Nmplol says:

“If I was the driver, we’d be in a lot more trouble, yeah, you’re right. It’s not even a joke, it’s literally statistical.”

Knut would sort of nod his head in response, and Nmplol would talk a little about his personal life and growing up. The European streamer had no idea that Nick’s father was white, which was important to the story.

“So you know my dad’s white, right? You know my dad’s white? He’s like the whitest guy on the planet, right? And when I turned 16, he gave me my license. He looked at me and said, ‘Son, don't forget, you're Black.’”

The streamer would inform Knut that that one sentence influenced how he drove, even now. He never speeds because of that statement. He said:

“So he was pretty much telling me that I have to drive, a little bit, that’s why I don’t speed, even to this day.”

Knut stated that he felt bad for Nick, that he wouldn’t walk around his neighborhood. The Norwegian streamer told him that while not everyone is perfect in Norway, it’s safe to walk around anywhere without much in the way of fear of racist attacks.

Nick would continue to drive with Knut and share some moments of racism that he has had to deal with, even in the neighborhood he currently lives in. It was something that many in the streamer’s chat identified with.

Reddit responded to Nmplol’s discussion with Knut on racism

One Redditor in particular thought that, while this was a very important thing to discuss and a serious issue, the way Nick said, “My dad is white” made them laugh incredibly hard. This led to a reply that pointed out that the best comedy is grounded in reality.

Another person posted a study about how Black drivers get pulled over less at night because their skin tone isn’t as easy to see, which another Redditor appreciated. There are many who claim it’s a myth, and this user was glad to see the aforementioned study.

Someone suggested that Nick should have the chat he had with Knut with Asmongold, who, according to one Redditor, said cops do not target Black people. One user would address the OTK member’s worldview in response.

Others shared their own or others' experiences and talked about how the system felt wrong and unfair for a large portion of the population, not just in America but also the United Kingdom.

Another reply came through from an individual who was glad Nick’s father told him the truth instead of sugarcoating things.

It was certainly a serious moment for the two streamers, where Nmplol gave his friend Knut a little insight into the life of someone who is not white.

