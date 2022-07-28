Maya's 'magic trick' on Nmplol's stream turns into a hilarious dad joke

A recent stream from Nick “Nmplol" featured Twitch streamer Maya set up a hilarious dad joke with her co-star. It took a fair amount of time to set up her punchline and she nearly fell over laughing during the clip.

At the end, both content creators and Malena wound up laughing, as did Nmplol’s chat, who appreciated the streamer's powerful dad joke. What began as a magic trick turned into a hilarious joke that everyone ended up appreciating.

Twitch streamer Maya sets up a hilarious joke for Nmplol

Right before the clip began, Maya asked Malena and Nmplol for a piece of paper, so she could do a magic trick. The three joked about it, but she insisted she had a magic trick to show off, and took her marker and the paper to get set up. After asking chat if they were ready, she began to draw.

It started with an adorable picture of a chicken, and the streamer asked Nmplol to come forward. She asked Nick to name parts of the chicken as she pointed to them. She went on point to a few parts, such as the tail and the feet.

“What is something on the chicken that I did not point to?”

Nick answered with “the wing,” forcing the streamer to suppress her laughter. It didn’t work, as Maya began to laugh harder, but continued the magic trick.

“Nick, hold up both thumbs like you’re giving a double thumbs up, like a really cool guy.”

While Nick held up his thumbs as directed, the other streamer feverishly folded the piece of paper into a particular shape. Nick joked that he was scared while this went on. She then put the paper across both of his thumbs, and gave further instructions.

“And then we’re going to put these on your thumbs, okay. And then, and then, what’s the part of the chicken that I didn’t point to?”

Maya was barely able to hold herself up from all of her laughter, while Nick replied “the wing.” The female streamer said to repeat it ten times quickly, which he did, but not quite right. She said to not say “the wing”, just “wing”.

“Wing, wing, wing, wing, wing. . .”

Collapsing into a fit of laughter, Maya finished her magic trick dad joke. Thankfully, she safely fell into the Secretlab chair behind her. She removed the paper from his thumbs, held it up to her ear, and spoke.

“Hello?”

(Clip begins at 3:25:58)

All three streamers burst into laughter, with Nmplol’s chat spamming Omegalul and Omegadance emotes. Many who watched the livestream seemed to love it, and Reddit also appreciated the joke. Nick praised the effort too, while all three struggled to regain their composure.

“Props for getting that out, really, props.”

Viewers appreciated the joke from Nmplol’s Twitch stream

Quite a few people praised the streamer for setting up that joke and loved how funny it was to watch her laugh. Others compared Maya to their dads, agreeing it was an excellent dad joke.

A Redditor in the thread pointed out that they will never get tired of Nick’s laugh, with two replies responding with clips of the streamer laughing in a few situations.

The streamer was praised for the successful execution of the joke, and those who knew the punchline still laughed wildly at it. Another user suggested Maya would have made an excellent “I’m dead” GIF, and one person went on to deliver his rendition.

Another person missed the joke, as English isn’t their first language, but Redditors were quick to explain the joke to them.

The consensus was that it was an amazing joke, and everyone from the viewers to the streamers, appreciated the incredibly comical moment.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far