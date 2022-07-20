Nmplol urged by fan to not use "F word," stream hilariously has other ideas

Occasionally, someone’s livestream will have the perfectly comical moment, and Nick “Nmplol” had just that to offer. While watching clips from Buzzfeed Unsolved, Twitch user “TUNA4LUNCH” asked him not to use the “F word" as their mother was also watching.

This resulted in his chat flooding the text box with the F word.

Twitch viewer asks Nmplol to avoid the "F word," but fate has other plans

While scrolling through his subreddit, Nmplol found a video titled Scariest Moments On Buzzfeed Unsolved #2. He decided to give it a shot and started cussing when the video took a scary turn.

After some time, “TUNA4LUNCH” asked him to avoid using the “F word", requesting:

TUNA4LUNCH asks Nmplol to not say the F word (Image via Nmplol/Twitch)

Naturally, nearly every user in his chat started spamming the profanity, but in a wholesome turn of events, Nmplol did not actually use the word.

As he read the comment out loud, he said:

“Don’t use F word, mom is watching. All right, chat, no one say the F word in the chat. Tuna’s mom is watching. Okay.”

After a few moments of silence, the OTK member unpaused the video to create an unintentional but hilarious moment. The very next line of the video had the F word in it, though it was censored.

Ryan Bergara, one of the hosts of Buzzfeed Unsolved, exclaimed at the perfect time:

“Because I’m f**king scared. That’s why!”

The streamer was sent into gales of laughter, and so was his chat. Nmplol and Malena continued to laugh before the streamer asked Tuna if they were okay:

“Oh no, Tuna, are you okay? It was bleeped out.”

Tuna responded with a LULW emote. Satisfied with the response, the streamer resumed watching the clips.

Reddit discussed Nick’s laugh in response to the clip

The clip was hilarious, and Redditors agreed. A few people responded to Tuna directly, comforting them and saying that they would not fall in trouble as Buzzfeed's original video was censored.

Another user called the clip a rare gem that was actually funny. This prompted a response from u/ambushka, who took a dig at them by asking them what it felt like to be a recently banned viewer from Nmplol’s streams.

Nick’s laugh came up as well. Some found it funnier than the comedic timing of the clip, while others said the Twitch streamer's laugh made them stop laughing instead.

His laugh turned into quite the discussion, with several Redditors chiming in with their two cents on his reaction.

All in all, it was a very funny moment, made better by how spontaneous and unplanned it was. The whole moment was comedy gold, with both Redditors and his Twitch chat eating it up.

