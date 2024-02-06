"OTK is privileged to have him on": Fans react as Will Neff joins OTK at their recent Shareholders Meeting

Popular Twitch streamer Will Neff has joined the Austin-based content group OTK. The announcement was one of the highlights of the OTK 2024 Shareholders Meeting livestreamed on EsfandTV's channel, and fans have a lot of good things to say about the new signing. Will is known for his Just Chatting streams on the platform and has been collaborating with fellow streamers such as HasanAbi, AustinShow, and QTCinderella for years.

It is unclear whether he will be moving to Texas, considering he lives and does most of his work in California, but fans are quite excited to see what he brings to One True King. One Redditor, u/iDannyEL, thought that the group was lucky to have signed Will Neff, writing this in response to the announcement:

"OTK is privileged to have him on"

Will Neff is the latest streamer to join OTK

Will started his career in content creation back in 2020 and garnered a lot of praise for hosting the Name Your Price game show on Twitch with friend and fellow streamer AustinShow. He has over 470K followers on the Amazon-owned platform and is currently dating actor and Twitch creator Caroline Kwan. Recently, Will Neff's hot sauce had a very successful launch and sold out within minutes.

He plays a variety of video games on his stream, frequently collaborating with fellow content creators such as HasanAbi and others in the OTK group. To announce his signing, Will Neff was featured in a comedy-horror short with other One True King creators, such as Cyr. The short film has also been praised by fans who appreciated his on-screen chemistry with the other creators.

Although he has not been on the Twitch scene for that long, Will has become an integral part of the community due to his various collaborations. Along with HasanAbi, AustinShow, and QTCinderella, he regularly hosts the Fear& podcast. He joined the 100 Thieves as a creator back in 2022 and left the esports organization last year in 2023.

As per the OTK Shareholders Meeting 2024 press release, he will be hosting some shows and participating in their events throughout the year. Here are some more reactions to his signing with OTK from X and Reddit, with most fans welcoming the move and congratulating Will Neff on his success.

Fans praised the announcement video

Fellow streamers, including creators from his former organization, 100 Thieves, have also congratulated him. Here are some reactions from BrookeAB, CourageJD, and others:

Will Neff has been nominated in the Just Chatting category at this year's Streamer Awards, where he will be going up against giants such as Kai Cenat, YourRage, and friend HasanAbi. He will also be hosting the red carpet pre-show at the Streamer Awards, along with Extra Emily and CDawgVA.