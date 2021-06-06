"Our friendship grew stronger!": Gamerfleet and Hitesh KS share their experience playing Minecraft SMP together

In the second episode of Games and Friends, Gamerfleet and Hitesh KS share their experience of playing Minecraft together and also express their views on several aspects, such as their bond with Sportskeeda's Himanshu Chandnani.

Anshu Bisht, aka Gamerfleet, is an emerging content creator, and his channel has a great deal of videos and streams related to numerous games, including Fall Guys and Minecraft. Over the last year, he has gone from 8000 subscribers to over 526 thousand subscribers, i.e., a massive growth of more than 6000%.

Another well-known name in the league of Indian gamers is Hitesh KS. He is mainly recognized for his content related to Minecraft and GTA 5, clocking an impressive subscriber count of almost 1.94 million subscribers.

There are numerous prominent names in the gaming community that Sportskeeda Esports has interacted with periodically, including content creators, streamers, and more. The first episode of the new series featured Techno Gamerz and Chapati Hindustani Gamer.

Following is a short excerpt of the exclusive interview.

"I was thrilled to have him join me at my Minecraft SMP as he readily accepted my invitation" - Gamerfleet

Q1 When and how did you meet each other for the first time, and how did you become friends?

Gamerfleet: I organized an event named Minecraft DayBreak several months ago, to which I invited many Indian Minecraft YouTubers, including Hitesh, Mythpat, and Khatarnak Onespot, to participate. I think we all had a great time at the event. I had later asked Hitesh to join Fleet SMP, which is essentially a survival multiplayer world, and after that, our friendship grew stronger.

Hitesh KS: We were at Gokuldham SMP together but did not interact much during it. Later, as I watched his videos and live streams, I realized that he is pretty good.

Q2 What are some things that each of you likes about the other, both personally and content-wise?

Hitesh KS: Gamerfleet is hard-working and extremely dedicated to what he does. In Minecraft, he once had built a whole kingdom entirely from scratch all by himself. In addition to that, he also streams on his YouTube channel almost every day, and if you watch him, you would be able to tell that he has a rapport with the audience.

Gamerfleet: Even though Hitesh has millions of subscribers, he is a very down to earth person. I was thrilled to have him join me at my Minecraft SMP as he readily accepted my invitation.

Q3 As you both have been playing together for quite some time, can you share a moment you can vividly remember from your time playing together?

Gamerfleet: The most memorable moment was when Hitesh built an entire house for me, while intending to pull out a prank. He asked me to inaugurate it by lighting Flint and Steel, and as a result, the house caught fire and blew up, eventually killing me.

Hitesh KS: Basically, Fleet had built a castle in Minecraft and arranged traps to avenge the prank that I played. I believe he had planned on blowing me up with multiple Creepers. Even though I fell for it, it failed miserably as I survived all the blasts with half my health still remaining.

Q4 If you had one superpower, what would you want it to be?

Gamerfleet: I would like to be able to possess all of Superman's powers. As for me, if I were to be bestowed with only one superpower, I would wish it to be the speed of Flash.

Hitesh KS: The power of Darkseid is something that I desire to have. I would choose super strength if I had to choose one.

Q5 What would be your choice between Love or Money?

Gamerfleet: My choice between the two will be love.

Hitesh KS: (in a joking manner) I am not familiar with either of them at all. Neither do I have the money, nor do I have love.

Q6 What is the first thing that comes to your mind when I say GTA and Doctor, respectively?

Gamerfleet: I'm not lying, but literally, the first thought that comes to my mind is the number 5 (GTA 5).

Hitesh KS: Strangely enough, when I think of Apple, the initial thing that I think of is a doctor.

