"Our social media manager has been terminated" - Kick "fires" X account manager after they upload picture of the Island Boys kissing

Kick has been signing a variety of streamers after its newfound success last year and announces new arrivals on its X account in a typical format. The company supposedly "fired" its social media account manager for X after they uploaded a picture of the Island Boys kissing while announcing that they had joined the platform.

The post showcasing the hip-hop duo kissing was taken down, but the platform uploaded an "apology," stating that the account manager had been "terminated effective immediately."

The post read as follows:

"We apologize for the conduct displayed in our previous post featuring the Island Boys. Our social media manager has been terminated effective immediately."

"Hire him back, this isn't Twitch" - Fans react as Kick states firing of account manager following post showing Island Boys kissing

Kick is a streaming platform that has taken the streaming world by storm in 2023 and has acquired big names in the industry to stream on the platform. It is backed by the gambling website, stake.com, and offers relaxed guidelines and moderation to allow streamers to express themselves more. Further, the attractive 95:5 revenue split, favoring the streamer, is unmatched in the streaming industry.

Due to its increased popularity in the past year, many small and big streamers have rushed to the platform to take advantage of its benefits. The platform signed deals with xQc, Adin Ross, and Amouranth and announced the new joiners through its X account.

That said, while announcing the signing of Island Boys to the platform, Kick posted a photo of the two kissing, an act they are public about and notoriously known for.

Fans found the situation to be humorous, with some stating that the streaming platform did not have to fire the manager:

"Hire him back, this isn't twitch."

Some netizens even offered to take over the operation and asked if the platform was looking for a new manager, with even YouTuber Ricky Berwick inquiring about the position.

The platform also apparently suffered server issues on the same day, with many encountering problems entering the site. As such, users took to X to express their frustration.

Kick also posted a follow-up to the apology, from apparently the same "fired" manager as supposedly the password for the account was "never changed." The post also threw shade at the latest update to the Twitch policies, which involves banning the usage of rectangular boxes to imply n*dity.

Previously, Twitch had made some changes in its policies to allow for more artistic depictions of n*dity to be allowed on the platform. This, however, led to streamers performing "s*xually suggestive" actions that were previously not allowed, such as erotic dances and body writing.