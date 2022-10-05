Overwatch 2: Halloween event start date and more

Although Overwatch 2 only recently launched, players won’t have to wait very long until the first holiday event kicks off in the game. Despite only launching on October 4, 2022, Junkenstein’s Revenge: The Wrath of the Bride has been confirmed by Activision Blizzard to arrive later this month.

As of writing this article, details are sparse, but Blizzard has promised to reveal more information once the event's date comes closer. Here’s what fans need to know about the upcoming Overwatch 2 holiday event for the month of October this year.

Overwatch 2 is going big for Halloween in 2022

Blizzard has previously confirmed that new game modes and classic modes will be returning in Overwatch 2. With Halloween looming closer, this made it the perfect time to announce a fan-favorite holiday event. Arriving later this month, Junkenstein’s Revenge: The Wrath of the Bride will be released, likely adding plenty of new content for players to enjoy.

Currently, little is known about this upcoming mode, but the art assets for the teaser reveal a “Bride of Frankenstein” skin for Sombra. Fans can look forward to a new, updated version of the classic Junkenstein’s Revenge game mode.

In the previous version of the mode, fans had to participate in a 4-player co-op event, where they could only play McCree, Soldier: 76, Hanzo, and Ana. It was a wave-based horde mode that got increasingly difficult with each wave. The mode would then adapt over time and change, adding more difficulty modes, characters, and weekly challenges.

This game mode will begin on October 25 and will conclude on November 8, 2022. Undoubtedly, there will be new skins for players to unlock. Interestingly, the event's duration is far shorter than in the older iterations. Previous Halloween events in Overwatch ran from mid-October through early November. A likely reason for this difference may simply be because of Overwatch 2’s recent launch.

Players will also have the Battle Pass to grind through, rewarding them with the Mythic “Cyber Demon Genji” skin if they complete all 80 tiers in the Premium Version. Obviously, there will be many other holiday events in the future, and fans will have to wait and see how long they run, and what rewards are offered.

As of now, only one mode has been officially confirmed for Overwatch 2’s upcoming Halloween event, but a few more could be revealed in the weeks to come. It is likely that the teased Sombra skin will also be available in some manner, either as a reward for completing the event or as a separate purchase.

The Junkenstein's Revenge Halloween event will begin on October 25, 2022, so fans of the hero shooter won’t have to wait long to get started.

