Overwatch 2 mid-season update patch notes (November 17) - Hero Updates, Bug Fixes, and more

Following a delay earlier in the week, the Overwatch 2 mid-season update has finally launched. The up[date brings changes to the roster of heroes as well as a slew of bug fixes.

Developed by Blizzard Entertainment, Overwatch 2 is the follow-up to its hero shooter competitive first-person shooter title. The game builds upon its predecessor to deliver a more refined experience while retaining the core mechanics and the hero roster. With a new battlepass system replacing the original loot box and the title going free-to-play, it has brought a reinvigorated interest in the franchise.

Currently, in its first season, Overwatch 2 mid-season patch brings a slew of changes to its hero roster, as well as a major list of bug fixes, let's take a closer look at the patch note.

Overwatch 2 mid-season update - Hero Updates

The Overwatch 2 mind-season update brings a slew of changes, including buffs and nerfs to its hero roster. While D.VA, got a buff, Zarya, Genji, Junkrat, Sombra, and Kiriko got nerfed for balancing the matches.

D.VA

Fusion Cannons

Spread increased from 3.5 to 3.75

Boosters

Impact damage reduced from 25 to 15

Call Mech

Fixed in last update- Call Mech ultimate cost reduced by 12%

ZARYA

Particle Barrier

Duration reduced from 2.5 to 2 seconds

Cooldown increased from 10 to 11 seconds

Projected Barrier

Duration reduced from 2.5 to 2 seconds

Cooldown increased from 10 to 11 seconds

GENJI

Shuriken

Maximum ammo reduced from 30 to 24

Damage reduced from 29 to 27

JUNKRAT

Steel Trap

Fixed in last update- Arming time increased from 0.5 to 0.75 seconds

Fixed in last update- Trapped duration reduced from 3 to 2.5 seconds

SOMBRA

Hack

Ability lockout duration reduced from 1.75 to 1.5 seconds

Hacked enemies are no longer valid targets for hacking for the duration of the 8-second effect

Hacked enemy damage multiplier reduced from 40 to 25%

KIRIKO

Swift Step

Invulnerability duration reduced from 0.4 to 0.25 seconds

Overwatch 2 mid-season update - Bug Fixes

GENERAL

PC Only – The Default setting for audio mix has been changed to “studio reference”

Resolved an issue where some players could be stuck in Bronze 5 even after several rank updates

Console Only – Fixed an issue where the PC interface was being forced on for some console players

Console Only – Fixed a bug on console where your game could freeze if you opened and closed a Hero cinematic

Console Only – Fixed an issue where 'Capture Highlight' could not be unbound from Left D-Pad

Addressed multiple leaderboard issues causing inaccurate placement and ordering

Players who getting healed will no longer see the healing status effect on their screen while they’re full health

Fixed an issue in Overwatch 2 where players would sometimes be placed into an empty game

Resolved a bug that prevented players from rejoining their competitive game after being disconnected

Fixed a bug in Overwatch 2 where typing in chat could purchase an item from the Hero Gallery

The 'No Name Card' selection in the Name Card interface is now selectable

Fixed a display issue in Overwatch 2 where players were shown the incorrect amount of Overwatch League tokens, which made them unable to purchase items. The display now shows the correct amount of tokens a player owns

The 'Avoid Teammates' button is no longer hiding behind the Recent Players list

Fixed an issue in Overwatch 2 with the Challenge 'Farsighted' not correctly tracking and/or completing

Fixed an issue in Overwatch 2 with the Challenge 'Damage Sponge' not correctly tracking and/or completing

Resolved instances of the player's screen becoming blurry/out of focus

Fixed an issue in Overwatch 2 where some players were missing the Noire Widowmaker skin

Various visual improvements to the First Time User Experience

Fixed in last update - Practice bots now show up through walls correctly when you play a healer

MAPS

Junkertown

Fixed additional areas in the map that were causing performance issues in some cases

HEROES

Brigitte

Fixed a bug where Brigitte's shield could become invulnerable under certain conditions

Cassidy

Cassidy now correctly drops the flag during Combat Roll in the Capture the Flag game mode

Doomfist

Fixed in last update - Fixed a bug with Seismic Slam being stopped early by obstructions

Fixed in last update - Fixed a bug with being able to jump during Seismic Slam

Genji

Fixed an issue with the Genji Mythic Skin's hit volumes

Fixed in last update - Fixed an issue where players could get infinite Dragonblade Custom Games

Hanzo

Fixed in last update - Jump/wall climb no longer destroys breakables

Junker Queen

Commanding Shout and Rampage now correctly drop the flag in the Capture the Flag game mode

Kiriko

Fixed an issue where Kiriko could escape map boundaries using Swift Step

Mei

Has been added back to the line-up

Fixed several issues with Mei's Ice Wall that allowed players and projectiles to occasionally pass through it or slip off it

Mercy

Audio made a change to the sound of Mercy’s first-person glide to address frequencies that some players found uncomfortable

Reinhardt

Fixed in last update - Fixed an issue where quick melee did not swing Reinhardt's hammer

Sojourn

Sojourn can no longer pick up the flag in Capture the Flag when using Power Slide

Sombra

Fixed in last update - EMP can no longer be damage boosted

Torbjorn

Fixed in last update - Fixed an issue where quick melee did not swing Torbjorn's hammer

Wrecking Ball

Fixed an issue with Adaptive Shield that could cause you to lose health in some cases

Overwatch 2 is available for free on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Pc via Battle.net. Interested players can jump right in and try out the game today.

