Overwatch 2 mid-season update patch notes (November 17) - Hero Updates, Bug Fixes, and more

Following a delay earlier in the week, the Overwatch 2 mid-season update has finally launched. The up[date brings changes to the roster of heroes as well as a slew of bug fixes.
Developed by Blizzard Entertainment, Overwatch 2 is the follow-up to its hero shooter competitive first-person shooter title. The game builds upon its predecessor to deliver a more refined experience while retaining the core mechanics and the hero roster. With a new battlepass system replacing the original loot box and the title going free-to-play, it has brought a reinvigorated interest in the franchise.
Currently, in its first season, Overwatch 2 mid-season patch brings a slew of changes to its hero roster, as well as a major list of bug fixes, let's take a closer look at the patch note.
Overwatch 2 mid-season update - Hero Updates
The Overwatch 2 mind-season update brings a slew of changes, including buffs and nerfs to its hero roster. While D.VA, got a buff, Zarya, Genji, Junkrat, Sombra, and Kiriko got nerfed for balancing the matches.
D.VA
Fusion Cannons
- Spread increased from 3.5 to 3.75
Boosters
- Impact damage reduced from 25 to 15
Call Mech
- Fixed in last update- Call Mech ultimate cost reduced by 12%
ZARYA
Particle Barrier
- Duration reduced from 2.5 to 2 seconds
- Cooldown increased from 10 to 11 seconds
Projected Barrier
- Duration reduced from 2.5 to 2 seconds
- Cooldown increased from 10 to 11 seconds
GENJI
Shuriken
- Maximum ammo reduced from 30 to 24
- Damage reduced from 29 to 27
JUNKRAT
Steel Trap
- Fixed in last update- Arming time increased from 0.5 to 0.75 seconds
- Fixed in last update- Trapped duration reduced from 3 to 2.5 seconds
SOMBRA
Hack
- Ability lockout duration reduced from 1.75 to 1.5 seconds
- Hacked enemies are no longer valid targets for hacking for the duration of the 8-second effect
- Hacked enemy damage multiplier reduced from 40 to 25%
KIRIKO
Swift Step
- Invulnerability duration reduced from 0.4 to 0.25 seconds
Overwatch 2 mid-season update - Bug Fixes
GENERAL
- PC Only – The Default setting for audio mix has been changed to “studio reference”
- Resolved an issue where some players could be stuck in Bronze 5 even after several rank updates
- Console Only – Fixed an issue where the PC interface was being forced on for some console players
- Console Only – Fixed a bug on console where your game could freeze if you opened and closed a Hero cinematic
- Console Only – Fixed an issue where 'Capture Highlight' could not be unbound from Left D-Pad
- Addressed multiple leaderboard issues causing inaccurate placement and ordering
- Players who getting healed will no longer see the healing status effect on their screen while they’re full health
- Fixed an issue in Overwatch 2 where players would sometimes be placed into an empty game
- Resolved a bug that prevented players from rejoining their competitive game after being disconnected
- Fixed a bug in Overwatch 2 where typing in chat could purchase an item from the Hero Gallery
- The 'No Name Card' selection in the Name Card interface is now selectable
- Fixed a display issue in Overwatch 2 where players were shown the incorrect amount of Overwatch League tokens, which made them unable to purchase items. The display now shows the correct amount of tokens a player owns
- The 'Avoid Teammates' button is no longer hiding behind the Recent Players list
- Fixed an issue in Overwatch 2 with the Challenge 'Farsighted' not correctly tracking and/or completing
- Fixed an issue in Overwatch 2 with the Challenge 'Damage Sponge' not correctly tracking and/or completing
- Resolved instances of the player's screen becoming blurry/out of focus
- Fixed an issue in Overwatch 2 where some players were missing the Noire Widowmaker skin
- Various visual improvements to the First Time User Experience
- Fixed in last update - Practice bots now show up through walls correctly when you play a healer
MAPS
Junkertown
- Fixed additional areas in the map that were causing performance issues in some cases
HEROES
Brigitte
- Fixed a bug where Brigitte's shield could become invulnerable under certain conditions
Cassidy
- Cassidy now correctly drops the flag during Combat Roll in the Capture the Flag game mode
Doomfist
- Fixed in last update - Fixed a bug with Seismic Slam being stopped early by obstructions
- Fixed in last update - Fixed a bug with being able to jump during Seismic Slam
Genji
- Fixed an issue with the Genji Mythic Skin's hit volumes
- Fixed in last update - Fixed an issue where players could get infinite Dragonblade Custom Games
Hanzo
- Fixed in last update - Jump/wall climb no longer destroys breakables
Junker Queen
- Commanding Shout and Rampage now correctly drop the flag in the Capture the Flag game mode
Kiriko
- Fixed an issue where Kiriko could escape map boundaries using Swift Step
Mei
- Has been added back to the line-up
- Fixed several issues with Mei's Ice Wall that allowed players and projectiles to occasionally pass through it or slip off it
Mercy
- Audio made a change to the sound of Mercy’s first-person glide to address frequencies that some players found uncomfortable
Reinhardt
- Fixed in last update - Fixed an issue where quick melee did not swing Reinhardt's hammer
Sojourn
- Sojourn can no longer pick up the flag in Capture the Flag when using Power Slide
Sombra
- Fixed in last update - EMP can no longer be damage boosted
Torbjorn
- Fixed in last update - Fixed an issue where quick melee did not swing Torbjorn's hammer
Wrecking Ball
- Fixed an issue with Adaptive Shield that could cause you to lose health in some cases
Overwatch 2 is available for free on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Pc via Battle.net. Interested players can jump right in and try out the game today.