Overwatch 2 PvE has allegedly been canceled in a somewhat expected turn of events. Insider Jason Schreier of Bloomberg discloses that developers at Blizzard Entertainment have shared exclusive details that suggest the 5v5 PvP shooter is not doing well in terms of profits. This, in turn, has supposedly led to the axing of the PvE component.

Expand Tweet

Looking at Schreier's track record paired with Blizzard's shaky promises and poor handling of Overwatch 2, this just might be likely. While many fans anticipated this beforehand, they are still saddened.

Why is Overwatch 2 PvE said to be canceled?

The fate of Overwatch 2 PvE remains uncertain, if not bleak (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

According to the Bloomberg report, the previously released Season 6 Invasion PvE mission pack sold poorly. This isn't exactly surprising since the missions were fairly bland and nothing that players should worry about missing out on. This is coupled with the company's mishaps in handling the Overwatch model, especially since PvE content was supposed to be free to all players.

The entire reason Overwatch 2 exists is because of PvE; Blizzard Entertainment scrapped the original Overwatch to make a sequel that expands upon the first while introducing new PvE content. Those plans seem to be foiled for now, even though Blizzard has promised that more PvE missions will be released in 2024.

These missions saw players teaming up in co-op missions as select Overwatch 2 heroes and completing objectives while taking down AI threats like the Null Sector in the Overwatch 2 PvE missions for Season 6. Since then, the team has also released new co-op missions for free, such as the Sanctuary co-op mode for Season 7 and the latest Gaunlet tower defense mode under Hero Mastery.

With that said, no official information has been shared about this thus far. The latest Developer Update did not touch upon Overwatch 2 PvE either, instead focusing on blossoming Competitive PvP to new heights. The Bloomberg report also reiterates this. Fans have little choice but to wait for a confirmation on the matter, especially with Season 10 around the corner.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play game on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.