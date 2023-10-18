Overwatch 2 x LE SSERAFIM: Skins, release date, and more

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for Overwatch 2 announced that the popular 5v5 hero shooter will see a crossover with the real-life K-pop group LE SSERAFIM starting November 1, 2023. The title is no stranger to media collaborations, but publisher Blizzard Entertainment took fans by surprise when they shared that the all-girl musical sensation will make an in-game appearance.

This collaboration will be in the form of new game modes, skins, and more. Here's everything players need to know about it.

Overwatch 2 gets a unique collaboration with K-pop group LE SSERAFIM

Expand Tweet

Blizzard Entertainment is yet to announce specifics of the event on October 30, 2023. But what can fans expect? One of the major highlights of this collaboration is the LE SSERAFIM-inspired game mode. It is unclear how this will pan out, but it will be interesting to see how K-pop elements are weaved into Overwatch 2's gameplay.

Players can also look forward to skins for various Overwatch heroes, including ones belonging to the Legendary tier. No details were offered on this front either, but if we had to guess, we might see K-pop-inspired cosmetic character skins for popular female characters like Mercy and Widowmaker. Whether our hunch is right or not, we must wait until next month.

Expand Tweet

LE SSERAFIM is a K-pop group consisting of the following members:

Kim Chaewon

Sakura

Huh Yunjin

Kazuha

Hong Eunchae

The group will step into the world of Overwatch 2 on November 1, 2023. Until then, however, players can await the group's new single, "Perfect Night," which will debut on October 26, 2023.

LE SSERAFIM will also appear at BlizzCon 2023 in Anaheim, CA, where the musical group will perform "Perfect Night" on November 4, 2023. Those who wish the see LE SSERAFIM in action can book tickets for the event via the official BlizzCon site.

Until then, players can enjoy the latest Season 7: Rise of Darkness in Overwatch 2. Interestingly, this latest season for the PvP multiplayer game is also a collaboration with Blizzard's own Diablo 4. You can check out the latest controversy surrounding it.