All new Overwatch 2 skins in Season 7 Rise of Darkness

Overwatch 2 (OW2) will receive the Season 7 update on October 10, 2023, alongside a list of new hero skins to celebrate this spooky month. The publisher released the complete trailer a few hours ago and revealed all the new and exciting changes coming to Blizzard’s hero shooter, including a new event game mode. All the bundles look amazing, and players will definitely be looking forward to getting their hands on them.

Overwatch 2 has a knack for bringing in some of the most intricately designed cosmetics for in-game characters. The developers follow a specific theme for almost every seasonal sweep, and the upcoming update is no different. With the fresh and eerie-looking hero skins, the game is gearing up to celebrate the Halloween event with the community.

This article will highlight all the Overwatch 2 skins coming in Season 7.

What are the new Season 7 hero skins in Overwatch 2?

Here is a list of a few skins that will be arriving after the Season 7 update goes live for Overwatch 2:

Lilith Moira (Event)

Inarius Pharah (Event)

Imperious Reinhardt (Event)

Azmodan Wreckingball (Event)

Onryo Hanzo (Mythic skin)

Night Raven Illari

Rubber Duck Orisa

It is important to note that this is not the full list of all cosmetics arriving in the next seasonal update, as the battlepass and shop will also refresh and add in Halloween-themed skins. Most of the items in the shop will remain purchase-only, but the event skins may arrive with challenges if the developers follow past trends.

What are the Halloween game modes?

Players will be able to experience the popular Halloween game modes once again after the Season 7 update arrives. Here are the game modes that will become playable next season.

Junkenstein’s Revenge

Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride

Trials of Sanctuary (Limited Time Mode)

The developers have not confirmed if entry into both modes will be available to the entire player base or if it will require a certain pass. Considering that most events are free-to-play in Overwatch 2, there is a high chance that none of the modes will be locked behind a paywall.

More changes

Overwatch 2 will also receive a new map called Samoa for the Control Game mode. It features a lush green scenery with a complex layout of houses. The word 'tropical' would be a perfect fit to describe it, as the map design is adorned with coconut trees on the edges. Like every other OW2 map, Samoa will have different segments that will be available in the match during different rounds.

Moreover, the new update will also bring in the much-awaited Sombra and Roadhog reworks to balance the playing field for all players.

Moreover, the new update will also bring in the much-awaited Sombra and Roadhog reworks to balance the playing field for all players.

It is going to be an exciting new season for the Overwatch community as Halloween draws closer and sets a different tone.