"P*sses me off!": Twitch streamer Lacari goes on a rant against Honkai Star Rail after running out of pulls

A clip of Twitch streamer Tramell "Lacari" going off against Honkai Star Rail's gacha system after running out of pulls has gone viral after viewers reshared it on social media. The content creator was playing miHoYo's new gacha RPG when he lost his composure and went on a long rant about how bad it is to play these games without spending money.

Games such as these offer substantially better rewards when real-world money is invested in microtransactions. Which is why some players take it upon themselves to be free to play, or F2P, and go through the game without spending money on pulls. Lacari seemed to be doing the very thing while playing for the last couple of days and had enough after pulling a Light Cone that he did not like.

After admonishing his viewers for praising the artifact, the streamer let out his frustration at Honkai Star Rail by announcing:

"I, I can't. Playing these games free to play is the most autistic f*cking most r*tard sh*t I have ever seen in my life! And it actually p*sses me off. It actually p*sses me off."

"I could be playing literally anything": Lacari criticizes the gacha system in Honkai Star Rail

Gacha games, much like loot box mechanics, have often been compared to online gambling and have the potential to become very frustrating for players looking to get specific items or characters. Tramell felt something similar after he pulled a four-star Light Cone called Subscribe for more! for The Hunt path.

At the 6:37:15 mark of his most recent livestream, Lacari's frustration started after he pulled the item. After going off on a viewer for saying the Light Cone was good, the streamer realized why he was angry. Around the six-hour and 43-minute mark, he said:

"Sorry, I'm just angry because I can't pull anymore and I am free to play."

Timestamp 6:43:10

After expounding on how frustrated he was with the gacha mechanic, Lacari went on to compare Honkai Star Rail to some other games that he would prefer to play, saying:

"Because I could be playing Darkest Dungeon right now, I could be playing Persona right now. I literally could be playing any PvE, turn-based f*cking game that's a thousand times better than this f*cking dogsh*t. I could be playing XCOM 2, literally anything!"

Social media reactions to Lacari's meltdown

The clip of the streamer's rant was shared on the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail, and it promptly started garnering a lot of attention. Within a few hours, it had surpassed 50K views as Redditors started giving their own takes on the clip. Here are some general reactions.

Honkai Star Rail has quickly become a highly popular game on Twitch, finding itself on the top 10 most-watched games list since its release last month. For gamers still undecided whether to play it or not, here's a spoiler-free review of the game.

