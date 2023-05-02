Top 5 Honkai Star Rail Twitch streamers to follow

Honkai Star Rail has quickly become a highly popular game to stream on Twitch, with many notable Genshin Impact streamers making the jump to miHoYo's brand-new gacha release. As per the latest stats from last week, it has broken the top-ten most-watched games on Twitch, with over 8.9 million hours watched, according to Twitch Tracker, which ranks it at #8.

As mentioned before, the success is partly due to a lot of Genshin Impact streamers playing the game. This is no surprise, considering how similar the two games are in certain areas. Following streamers and content creators is a great way to learn new games and join the community. Without further ado, here are the top five Honkai Star Rail streamers to follow on Twitch.

Note: This list is based on the Author's opinion and is subjective.

Five Honkai Star Rail streamers to follow on Twitch

5) Mtashed

Michael Tash, more popularly known as Mtashed on Twitch and YouTube, was already quite familiar with miHoYo's gacha mechanics thanks to his years of experience with Genshin Impact. With over 390K followers on the purple platform, he is known for his witty gameplay,

Like most of the streamers on this list, Mathased has taken to the new game quite well and has already started making beginner tips and tricks videos on YouTube for players looking to get into Honkai Star Rail.

4) zy0xxx

The next entry on this list is Twitch streamer Zy0xxx. Known for his obsession with the Genshin Impact character Xiao, his witty gameplay has translated seamlessly to Honkai Star Rail. Popular for his chat interactions on Twitch stream, Zy0xxx also has a substantial presence on YouTube, where he regularly uploads character builds and guides.

He is also quite popular for his outgoing personality on camera, producing some hilarious clips such as one of the most viewed Honkai Star Rail clips on Twitch at the time, where he pulled the five-star character Seele in one pull.

3) OkCode

The first and only VTuber on this list is OkCode. Another Genshin Impact streamer to have leaped onto the new miHoYo title, OkCode has become one of the most popular Twitch streamers to stream the game. Streamercharts ranks him as the fifth most-watched Hokai Star Rail streamer on Twitch, making him quite deserving of his spot on this list.

Known for his witty content, OkCode is notorious for not showing his actual face on stream. In true VTuber fashion, he has several virtual avatars that he uses while making content, be it theory-crafting or just fun gameplay.

2) Tectone

OTK's resident weeb Tectone was also a big Genshin Impact fan, having streamed it for over 1.5K hours. Naturally, when Hokai: Star Rail came out, he jumped on the opportunity to play the new gacha game and has become quite a popular content creator in the budding community on Twitch.

With over 800K followers on Twitch, Tectone has been playing the game ever since it came out on April 26, and although not a theory crafter, he is certainly a must-watch for fans looking for some quality content.

1) Enviosity

With so much overlap in the playerbase, it is no wonder the top spot for the Honkai Star Rail streamer on Twitch is being filled by the top Genshin Impact streamer, Enviosity.

With over 4 thousand hours of Genshin Impact played, Enviosity is no stranger to miHoYo gacha games. Combining fun gameplay with seamless guides and educational content about the game, the streamer has quickly become an essential part of Honkai Star Rail's streaming community.

Honorable mention

Genshin Impact players will recognize the various guides and tips videos made by IWinToLose Gaming on YouTube. Over the years, his content has helped thousands of players improve at the game, and he has now started making Honkai Star Rail content for beginners. An invaluable asset for anyone looking to learn how to play the game.

