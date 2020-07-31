Paulo Dybala's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

The craze for PUBG Mobile is such that users from different occupations and age groups play this popular battle royale game. A good example is the recent PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge, where popular footballers Paulo Dybala and Kevin De Bruyne took part!

If you do not know who Dybala is, here's a brief: he is a famous footballer representing Juventus FC and the Argentine national football team. Team Dybala finished fifth at the PUBG Mobile Global Extreme Challenge. Though Team Scout ended up winning the event, fans witnessed an excellent performance from his team.

In this article, we reveal Dybala's PUBG Mobile ID, stats and more.

Paulo Dybala’s PUBG Mobile ID

His PUBG Mobile ID is 5216302721, and his in-game name is FHºLaCobra.

Here are his stats in the ongoing season

So far, in the present season, Dybala has played a total of 83 squad matches and 19 duo matches.

His stats in the ongoing season (Squads)

He has an outstanding K/D of 4.71 in squads. Dybala also has 25 chicken dinners and 40 top-ten finishes.

His Stats in the ongoing season (Duos)

He has a K/D of 3.68 in duos, which is quite impressive, and has won two such matches.

Here are his stats from the previous season

His stats in Season 13 (Squads)

In the previous season, Dybala played a staggering 366 squad matches and had a notable K/D of 3.69. He attained the chicken dinner in 99 games and also finished 175 times in the top ten.

His stats in Season 13 (Duos)

The 26-year-old also played 192 duo matches and won 24 of them in the previous season.

Here are his tier/rankings in the ongoing season

His tier/ranking in the current season

Here are his tier/rankings in Season 13