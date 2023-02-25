"Peak gamer moment": Asmongold's reaction to random player destroying his base Sons of the Forest goes viral

Like many streamers on Twitch and YouTube, Zack "Asmongold" has been streaming the brand new Sons of the Forest, but a clip of his base being destroyed by a troll player after they put in hours of work building it is gaining a lot of traction among his multitude of fans.

As a veteran Twitch streamer, Asmongold has a loyal fanbase with over 3 million followers on his main Twitch channel and is quite popular on YouTube, where clips from his streams frequently go viral. The video portrays the streamer's reaction to seeing hours of his hard labor get destroyed in seconds, with fans on Reddit calling it a "peak gamer moment":

"What the f*ck happened?": Asmongold speechless after base gets destroyed by troll in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is a sequel to the cult classic The Forest, released in 2014. The game has become an instant hit with a wide variety of content creators, cracking the top 10 most-watched games on Twitch over the last three days with over 3.7 million hours watched, according to SullyGnome. With the hype surrounding Sons of the Forest, it is no wonder that the clip has received so much attention within such a short period of time.

Asmongold, despite streaming from his alternate Zackrawrr, has had quite the turnout, with tens of thousands of people tuning in to watch him play the survival horror game on stream. A key part of the game involves collaborating with other players to build and inhabit a base in the middle of the forest. Zack did the same for hours with some random players he found online when tragedy struck.

Timestamp 8:31:56

After more than 2 hours of hard work on a large-ish base, a sudden loud bang startled the streamer, who realized that the explosion had wrecked the very building that he had been building. At a loss for words, the OTK co-founder stares at the ruins for some time before exclaiming:

"What the f*ck happened?"

Others in the lobby clarified that a player called Jinx had thrown a grenade at the mostly built structure, undoing hours of work. Asmongold also found out that the player had just disconnected from the server:

"Jinx just threw a grenade? He just disconnected, that son of a b*tch! That's why Jinx just disconnected from the server. "

Reddit Reactions

The clip gained quite some traction on his official subreddit, and some even took the time to explain what happens in the clip

A few started comparing the game to its predecessor, The Forest.

For more Sons of the Forest news about bugs, fixes, and more, keep an eye on Sportskeeda's dedicated coverage of the game.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes