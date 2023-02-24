Asmongold provides his take on 39daph addressing "anti-white racism" allegations

On February 23, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" streamed on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, where he played Elden Ring and New World. Towards the end of the stream, he hosted a Just Chatting segment where he browsed through the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. During his browsing, he stumbled upon a post featuring Twitch content creator 39daph addressing allegations of "anti-white racism."

After having a brief conversation about the matter, the Austin, Texas-based personality opined:

"It's like, if someone had made these jokes about Black people, they would never be getting unbanned. If they had made these jokes about Asians or Mexicans, or something like that, they would never be getting unbanned."

Asmongold shares his opinions on 39daph sharing a TwitLonger post, addressing the "anti-white racism" allegations

The discussion started at the six-hour mark of his February 23 broadcast, when Asmongold was reacting to the top posts on the streamer-focused forum. He stumbled upon a post by Redditor u/FourthLife, who shared 39Daph's most recent TwitLonger update. Seeing this, the One True King (OTK) co-founder stated:

"Oh yeah, Daph, the racism stuff. People are saying that she wasn't... she wasn't really sorry for it. Like, I am a person that, like, I don't really take offense to hardly anything. So I wouldn't really consider it offensive. But I mean, as a White person, I don't like whenever people say bad things about White people. Yeah, I don't like that. Because I'm White. Yeah, I don't like it. Straight up."

According to Asmongold, 39daph's address was "good enough":

"As a White person, speaking on behalf of all white people, she's addressing it. She said that she's not racist. Yeah, some of the things that she said were like, kind of, like, you know, whatever. It's good enough for me. So yeah, I mean, I'm not going to like, what am I going to, f**king... I'm not going to like go and be like, 'Oh, in her head! That's not what she really believes!' Like, I don't really give a f**k. Like, she made a post, and she addressed it. I think that's completely fine."

Timestamp: 06:01:55

Asmongold stated that he disliked dissecting an apology and examining it for inconsistencies:

"I'm not a big fan of like, picking apart an apology and try to figure out, like, all the inconsistencies and like, 'Oh, she should've said this, not that!' It's just completely pointless, and it doesn't help anything. So yeah."

A few moments later, Asmongold claimed that if someone made jokes about Black people, they would never have been unbanned:

"Like, I understand that, you know, jokes are not racism, but like, that's not really true, whenever every other form of joke would be considered bannable. Like, come on!"

Fans react to the streamer's take

The Twitch star's take was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the reaction thread drew over 390 fan reactions. Here's what the online community had to say:

Asmongold is a popular Twitch streamer who has been broadcasting on the platform since 2016. He has played World of Warcraft for more than 6,400 hours on his primary channel.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes