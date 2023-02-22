"I'm sorry for the hurt I've caused" - Twitch streamer 39daph addresses the "anti-white racism" allegations

Today (February 22), popular Canadian Twitch streamer Daphne Wai, known as 39daph, posted a message on TwitLonger via her Twitter account (@39daph) in response to the accusations and criticism she has received after making some unfavorable comments about Caucasians.

Wai acknowledged that she had made some comments that targeted race. However, she also clarified that some of her statements were distorted and taken out of context, which resulted in them being perceived more negatively than intended.

What did 39daph write in her TwitLonger post?

Although the remarks were made over a year ago, 39daph decided to address the situation through a rather elaborate TwitLonger post.

She started by confessing that she had previously made unsavory remarks about Caucasians. She said:

"About a year ago on December 2021 to January 2022, there were mulitple chat logs spread of me committing anti-white racism (https://i.imgur.com/HaCXTXX.png). I don't deny I've typed it in my offline chat, because I was ignorant to its meaning and thought it was inoffensive to poke fun at the fragility white people have for meaningless word salad terms some twitter user compiled as a slur list."

39daph then reiterated that there has been a lot of misinformation spread involving her words:

"for the past year there's been a lot of misinfo spread about what I've said. I never called for the genocide of white people, I did not call white people snow roaches nor bleach demons..."

She went on to explain that some of the derogatory terms (for example, the "c" word) that she has been accused of using was in response to people asking her questions rather than her directing those comments toward someone else:

"I was answering someone's question "what is the c-word", and enumerating slurs from this screenshot of made up slurs I thought sounded ridiculous."

She also posted a link to a YouTube video where she is seen verbally explaining the chat logs that were taken out of context:

(Timestamp: 02:45)

She added:

"The most glaring line from these cut out of context logs is definitely the last line where I said "I make fun of white people all the time, this is not a white people space". This was directly referencing the jokes I made about white people cuisine during a Minecraft stream in December 2021, where I said something about over-usage of cinnamon in their tea, drinks & bakeries."

Additionally, the streamer addressed one occasion when she was suspended by Twitch after being mass reported by community members. She clarified that the reason was not due to her using any racial slurs but due to a nude scene in a game, which provoked viewers to report on her channel:

"Also wanted to point out when I was mistakenly banned for 33 minutes around November 2022, it was likely a mass report on a nudity sex scene from the game Immortality. It was not for the slurs or anti-white racism as people believed."

Despite the elaborate explanation, she did apologize for hurting people's sentiments.

What the internet thought of her TwitLonger post

39daph garnered a multitude of comments under her Twitter post. The overall reaction appeared largely laid-back and non-toxic (some even saw the funny side of her words). Here are some of the relevant ones:

Trevor Hannah @DudeWithNose_RL



I cannot believe people are mad at you over this a year later. @39daph i read through this expecting a punch line.I cannot believe people are mad at you over this a year later. @39daph i read through this expecting a punch line. I cannot believe people are mad at you over this a year later.

conye @conyekane @39daph aww sweetheart they got u believing systematic racism towards white people exists im praying for a swift recovery @39daph aww sweetheart they got u believing systematic racism towards white people exists im praying for a swift recovery 🙏

ø dawg @villainactivity us white people have been through a lot and the anti white racism my people have faced in society throughout history can become a bit too much @39daph Thank you for apologizingus white people have been through a lot and the anti white racism my people have faced in society throughout history can become a bit too much @39daph Thank you for apologizing❤️ us white people have been through a lot and the anti white racism my people have faced in society throughout history can become a bit too much

Atsu @AsianGuyStream @39daph ppl taking stuff out of context or twisting/creating narratives for their own parasocial agenda makes me mald so much. Props to you on the way you handle it Daph @39daph ppl taking stuff out of context or twisting/creating narratives for their own parasocial agenda makes me mald so much. Props to you on the way you handle it Daph

domo @domojnr @39daph idgaf you will forever be my goat for adding “all-purpose flour” to my arsenal @39daph idgaf you will forever be my goat for adding “all-purpose flour” to my arsenal

Omega @AbsoluteAuthor



Me reading "no-purpose floor" and "walking dandruff": @39daph Me reading the entire thing: Noted, respect, it is what it isMe reading "no-purpose floor" and "walking dandruff": @39daph Me reading the entire thing: Noted, respect, it is what it isMe reading "no-purpose floor" and "walking dandruff": 😂😂💀💀

