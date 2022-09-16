Create

"Mass reports on a s*x scene clip": 39daph alleges targeted harassment as to why she was banned on Twitch 

Sentinels streamer Daphne "39daph" was served an unexplained Twitch ban today at a time when she wasn't even streaming. The ban was rescinded within an hour, but the streaming community wondered why she was suspended in the first place. Since then, Daphne has alleged that she has been a victim of targeted harassment.

The streamer took to Twitter to address why her account was suspended. In a thread, she explained that Twitch hadn't pinpointed the exact sections of her past streams that may have triggered the ban. However, they removed her account for 33 minutes because they apparently found se*ually explicit content on the channel.

The streamer's tweet explaining why she was banned (Image via 39Daph/Twitter)

According to her, today's ban was the result of people mass-reporting one of her clips from a game called Immortality. The title is permitted on the Amazon-owned platform and other streamers have played it without any issues.

In subsequent tweets, the streamer suggested that she has been the victim of an online harassment campaign after some recent events, which culminated in the mass report.

"There's been targetted [sic] harassment": 39daph reveals she has been facing online harassment after recent collaborations with VTubers

incase anyone has been out of the loop, theres been targetted harassment as a direct result of recent collabs & ppl maliciously spreading lies from something cleared up a year ago twitter.com/39daph/status/…

After explaining her plausible reasons for the ban, the streamer went on to accuse certain people of harassing and spreading lies about her. She also added that the trolls are the same individuals who probably orchestrated a mass-report on the clip to get her Twitch channel suspended.

youtube-cover

In a clip which she herself reshared on Twitter, 39daph explains how a group of VTuber fans have been trying to dox her after she played with a bunch of creators a few days ago. In the video, she explains that a small extremist group didn't appreciate her appearing on certain people's channels. She claimed:

"They have a small, very vocal minority of extremist fans. That basically don't like that I collabed with them. And they have taken to certain doxxing forums to, I guess do like, targeted harassment towards everybody that I've tweeted at..."

She also gives context as to why these incidents are happening. A couple of years ago, 39daph got into trouble for allegedly using anti-white slurs on her stream. In the video, she explains that she doesn't condone anti-white sentiments. Referring to the contentious use of the c-word, she explains what the harassers are doing. She stated:

"And this would include bringing up C-gate... It's the logs they have been spreading all over Twitter, because of me using the term snow... You know? Now, the context of those logs, I can’t believe I have to, this is the tenth time... "

39daph explained that people seem to ignore the fact that she had neither advocated racism nor used the words against people. She admitted that it was highly insensitive of her to type them in chat and accused the trolls of posting images without context to disparage her in front of other streamers on Twitter.

At the four minute mark of the above video, the streamer claimed she'd no idea that some words were laden with historical and cultural context and apologized for making those remarks. She lamented:

"If people were offended by these, I am sorry. I am sorry for typing the term. I have never called anybody this. I have also never called anybody the c-word. So, if you see all of the logs that people are trying to bombard the VTubers with? All of the timestamps are completely out of order."

Twitter reacts to 39daph's harassment claims

@39daph That sucks that this vocal minority is doing this. I love the wholesome vtuber and fleshtuber interactions, it’s been fun!
@39daph so sorry daph this situation just sucks
@39daph All of this is so horrible! I hope you and all of the other vtubers are safe! 🥲
@39daph MAAAAN why do some people have nothing better to do with their time than being haters holy moly
@39daph im sory daph this is such bs
@39daph what is wrong with people bru https://t.co/7iRq3uadiO

Fans and well-wishers came to the streamer's thread to express many a word of support. Doxxing and harassing people online has become a real problem in recent times, with other streamers also facing similar issues.

With 39daph being unbanned so swiftly, the audience can expect her to stream regularly.

