Popular Sentinels streamer 39daph banned on Twitch only to get unbanned within minutes

On September 15, 2022, popular Sentinels streamer Daphne "39daph" received the ban hammer from Twitch, only to get unbanned within 33 minutes and 10 seconds.

StreamerBans, the automated streamer-ban notification account, provided an update on her latest suspension. However, no reason was stated for this action.

Naturally, the news spread like wildfire in the gaming community. After learning about the suspension, several fans rushed to Twitter to provide their take as to what might have caused it.

At the time of writing, neither Twitch nor Daphne herself has shared anything official regarding the situation.

Twitter reacts to 39daph's first Twitch ban

The Canadian streamer was banned on Twitch (Image via StreamersBan/Twitter)

Naturally, with such a massive fanbase, the suspension quickly garnered attention and scrutiny. Many were shocked to see the streamer getting banned and unbanned within 34 minutes.

Judging by the comments under the StreamerBans tweet, the majority of viewers seemed baffled, with a few questioning if the streamer had been permanently suspended from Twitch. A few even poked fun at the Amazon-owned platform for its unfair banning system and favoritism towards certain content creators.

Here's what fans had to say regarding the sudden suspension:

Fans react to the streamer's quick suspension and return (Image via StreamersBan/Twitter)

The news of 39daph getting unbanned also elicited quite a few interesting responses. While many were simply delighted, a few joked about it being the fastest unban on Twitch.

The streamer was unbanned after 33 minutes 10 seconds (Image via StreamersBan/Twitter)

That's not the case, however, as Soulja Boy got his account banned for a mere five minutes before it reactivated. This became the fastest Twitch unban of all time.

Who is 39daph?

Daphne Wai, better known by her online alias 39daph, is a Canadian Twitch variety streamer. She was also the first dedicated content creator to be signed by Sentinels in August 2021.

For context, Sentinels is a premier esports organization based in Los Angeles, California. Launched in 2018, the organization has produced several championship esports teams competing in Fortnite, Valorant, Apex Legends, and more.

Since signing the deal, Daphne has witnessed skyrocketing growth on her main Twitch channel, having accrued over a million followers at the time of writing. Furthermore, her average viewership count has also seen an upsurge, sitting comfortably at 5k, with a total of 230k hours watched.

