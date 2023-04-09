PEL 2023 Spring Playoffs Round 2: Overall standings, top players, qualified teams for Grand Finals, and more

Nova Esports came first in the Playoffs Round 2 of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2023 Spring. The squad, led by Jimmy, displayed flawless gameplay in this phase, amassing a total of 259 points across 24 matches. Paraboy and Order showcased their abilities in Round 2 as well. The second-best team in it was Vision Esports (220 points), whose consistency in performances over the course of four days was truly impressive.

Top five squads of PEL Playoffs Round 2 (Image via Tencent)

Six To Eight (STE) came third with 203 points after performing uniformly in the phase. Sunan and Co. were sixth in the regular season and eighth in the Playoffs Round 1. RSG Gaming, after making a stunning comeback on April 9, finished in the fourth spot with 186 points. Thunder Talk found their momentum as this side had a mediocre showing in the first two phases of the PEL Playoffs.

Qualified teams for Grand Finals from PEL Playoffs Round 2

Nova Esports Vision Esports Six Two Eight Regans Gaming ThunderTalk Gaming The Chosen KONE ESPORT All Gamers LGD Gaming Action Culture Technology

The Chosen and KONE scored 166 and 162 points and ended Round 2 as the fifth and sixth-ranked teams, respectively. LGD Gaming, boasting talented players like Suki, ChengC, and Yzz, had an average outing in this phase, as the unit collected 133 points in 24 matches. ACT barely qualified for the Grand Finals after securing only two more points than the 11th-placed team.

Overall scoreboard of Playoffs Round 2 (Image via Tencent)

Apart from the aforementioned names, the top five squads from the Playoffs Round 1 have already reserved their Grand Finals seats. Team Pai had an amazing run in that phase and came first in it. TJB, Weibo, Tianba, and Four Angry Men were the other four squads that managed to book their tickets for the Grand Finals.

Paraboy clinched 55 individual kills in Playoffs (Image via Tencent)

Defending champions Wolves (SMG) delivered an underwhelming performance in the Playoffs and fell short of securing a spot in the PEL Finals. Their form has been disappointing since the 2022 PMGC Finals. Show Time and J Team also had a below-par outing this season. The same applies to JDE and TEC, who obtained the 14th and 15th places in Round 2.

For all PUBG Mobile fans, the four-day PEL Grand Finals will be a contest that can't be missed. Given the Chinese teams' disappointing results in the previous PMGC, Nova Esports, 4AM, and LGD will be eager to boost their confidence by achieving a respectable position for that tournament.

Poll : 0 votes