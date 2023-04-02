Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) Spring 2023 Playoffs Round 1: Overall standings, qualified teams for Grand Finals, and more

The Playoffs Round 1 of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) Spring 2023 came to an end on April 2 after some intense competition across four days. The five best ranked teams from the overall table have seized their seats in the Grand Finals of the event. The remaining ten and the bottom five teams of the regular season will battle it out in the second playoffs round next week, with the top ten finally reaching the Grand Finals.

Team PAI successfully maintained their leading spot in the overall rankings at the end of 24 matches. They gathered a total of 236 points and showcased consistent gameplay throughout the Playoffs. After a long time, the team looks to be in top-notch shape, and they also claimed second position in the Regular Season. The organization's best performance was during PEL 2021 Season 1, where they finished as the second runner-up.

Their closest competitor in the Playoffs was TJB, who were only four points behind in second spot. The battle for first place continued between the two teams until the very last match, with Team PAI taking away the crown eventually.

PEL 2023 Playoffs Round 1 overview

Five teams have qualified for PEL 2023 Spring Grand Finals. (Image via Tencent)

Weibo Gaming, the top team of the PEL Regular Season, were consistent yet again, clinching third position with 206 points. Suk and Co. had a poor fourth and final day of the Playoffs as they earned only 20 points in their last six games. Tianba delivered some eye-catching performances to occupy the fourth spot with 205 points.

Four Angry Men, a beloved PUBG Mobile team worldwide, snagged a seat in the top five to reach the Finals. The unit collected 188 points in the second leg and finished fifth on the charts despite not doing well on the fourth day.

Bottom 10 teams will fight in Playoffs Round 2. (Image via Tencent)

Vision Esports lagged behind by 17 points and ended up in sixth place, missing out on a chance to qualify for the Grand Finals in Round 1. As a result, they will have to compete in the second round to progress to the Grand Finals.

The Chosen (TC) put up a great show today but couldn't obtain a place in the top five. FlowerC and co. amassed 168 points in their 24 matches. STE, KONE, and LGD were in eighth, ninth, and tenth positions on the table, respectively.

Nova Esports, arguably the most successful PUBG Mobile squad, struggled in the phase as the side came 12th with 137 points. Jimmy and co. will have to step up their efforts in Playoffs Round 2 to gain a seat in the PEL Grand Finals.

Poll : 0 votes