PEL 2025 China Spring Playoffs: Qualified teams, date, and format announced

The Playoffs of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2025 Spring is scheduled for May 1 to 4. The Regular Season of the event was held from February 27 to April 27. A total of 23 teams participated in the initial stage, with the top seven teams moving to the Grand Finals. The bottom 16 teams from the stage will now fight in the Playoffs.

Ad

The four-day stage will feature 24 matches. The top nine teams from the Playoffs will advance to the Grand Finals. The bottom seven teams from the stage will face elimination from the PEL Spring.

The Grand Finals are planned for May 16 to 18, 2025. The top seven teams from the Regular Season and the top nine teams from the Playoffs will compete for the trophy. The winner will qualify for the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025.

Ad

Trending

Participating teams in PEL 2025 Spring Playoffs

Participating teams for Playoffs (Image via YouTube/@pelofficialchannel)

KuaiShou Gaming Four Angry Men Vision Esports All Gamers The Chosen Nova Esports Titan Esports Club Regans Gaming Dragon Ranger Gaming Six Two Eight Keep Best Gaming KONE ESPORT JTeam Action Culture Tech. ShowTime Six Rabbits

Ad

In the Regular Season, ThunderTalk Gaming was the top performer. While WBG and LGD Gaming earned second and third places, respectively. Rogue Warriors and TJB earned fourth and fifth, respectively. JD Gaming ensured sixth rank, while Tianba came seventh in the table. These seven top teams have qualified directly for the Grand Finals.

Ad

KuaiShou Gaming was eighth in the Regular Season. The team fell short a narrow margin of eight points to reach the Grand Finals from the previous stage. Vision Esports and 4Angry Men were ninth and tenth, respectively. Both teams had an average run there.

All Gamers also had a mediocre run in the Regular Season, as they came 11th in the overall standings. DRG and The Chosen ranked 12th and 13th, respectively. Popular club RSG also faltered in this stage and ended up in the 14th position.

Ad

Nova Esports, the two-time world champions, faced challenges in the Regular Season. The renowned club held 15th in the table. TEC and Six Two Eight finished 16th and 17th, respectively.

KONE and JTeam also failed to perform well in the previous stage. ACT had qualified for two out of the total seven weekly finals. ShowTime and Six Rabbits had a disappointing run in the Regular Season. These teams will now aim to improve their results in the PEL Playoffs and achieve a spot in the Grand Finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.