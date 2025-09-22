  • home icon
  PEL 2025 Summer: Winners, qualified teams for PMGC, and highlights

PEL 2025 Summer: Winners, qualified teams for PMGC, and highlights

By Gametube
Published Sep 22, 2025 08:27 GMT
Three teams from China qualified for PMGC 2025 (Image via YouTube/Just For Fun)
Three teams from China have qualified for PMGC 2025 (Image via YouTube/Just For Fun)

The Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2025 Summer concluded on September 21, 2025, with ThunderTalk Gaming successfully defending their title after registering a thrilling victory. The club has now won both editions of the tournament this year. The organization earned a cash prize of $633,000.

ThunderTalk Gaming scored 160 points in 18 matches of the Grand Finals. Weibo Gaming, led by Suk, ranked second in the event after accumulating 152 points in the finale. They were also second in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship World Cup 2025 held in July this year.

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2025 will feature three teams from China. ThunderTalk Gaming qualified for the event after winning the summer edition, while Weibo and Tianba qualified for the Global Championship based on the PEL Annual Points system. All three teams will represent China in the upcoming PMGC 2025.

Overall standings of PEL 2025 Summer Grand Finals

  1. ThunderTalk Gaming - 160 points
  2. Weibo Gaming - 152 points
  3. KuaiShou Gaming - 144 points
  4. Rogue Warriors - 133 points
  5. LGD Gaming - 130 points
  6. All Gamers - 123 points
  7. JD Gaming - 119 points
  8. The Chosen - 117 points
  9. Dragon Ranger Gaming - 104 points
  10. Tianba - 104 points
  11. Tong Jia Bao Esports - 104 points
  12. KONE ESPORT - 87 points
  13. Vision Esports - 71 points
  14. Action Culture Tech - 69 points
  15. Keep Best Gaming - 69 points
  16. Six Two Eight - 51 points

KuaiShou Gaming had a decent run in the summer edition and finished third with 144 points. Rogue Warriors were fourth with 133 points. Their star player, Suki, was impressive in the Grand Finals.

LGD Gaming had an average run during the event, finishing fifth with 130 points, while All Gamers were sixth on the table with 123 points. JD Gaming, which features popular player Paraboy, had a mediocre run in the PEL Summer. They ranked seventh with 119 points.

The Chosen and Dragon Ranger were eighth and ninth, respectively. Tianba had a below-average run in the Summer edition, coming ninth in the overall standings. However, the club managed to secure a spot in PMGC 2025 based on the PEL Annual Points.

Meanwhile, TJB, KONe, and Vision Esports faltered in the tournament. ACT, Keep Best, and Six Two Eight were in the bottom three in the Grand Finals. These teams were challenged throughout the event.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
