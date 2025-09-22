PEL 2025 Summer: Winners, qualified teams for PMGC, and highlights

The Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2025 Summer concluded on September 21, 2025, with ThunderTalk Gaming successfully defending their title after registering a thrilling victory. The club has now won both editions of the tournament this year. The organization earned a cash prize of $633,000.ThunderTalk Gaming scored 160 points in 18 matches of the Grand Finals. Weibo Gaming, led by Suk, ranked second in the event after accumulating 152 points in the finale. They were also second in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship World Cup 2025 held in July this year.The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2025 will feature three teams from China. ThunderTalk Gaming qualified for the event after winning the summer edition, while Weibo and Tianba qualified for the Global Championship based on the PEL Annual Points system. All three teams will represent China in the upcoming PMGC 2025.Overall standings of PEL 2025 Summer Grand Finals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThunderTalk Gaming - 160 pointsWeibo Gaming - 152 pointsKuaiShou Gaming - 144 pointsRogue Warriors - 133 pointsLGD Gaming - 130 pointsAll Gamers - 123 pointsJD Gaming - 119 pointsThe Chosen - 117 pointsDragon Ranger Gaming - 104 pointsTianba - 104 pointsTong Jia Bao Esports - 104 pointsKONE ESPORT - 87 pointsVision Esports - 71 pointsAction Culture Tech - 69 pointsKeep Best Gaming - 69 pointsSix Two Eight - 51 pointsKuaiShou Gaming had a decent run in the summer edition and finished third with 144 points. Rogue Warriors were fourth with 133 points. Their star player, Suki, was impressive in the Grand Finals.LGD Gaming had an average run during the event, finishing fifth with 130 points, while All Gamers were sixth on the table with 123 points. JD Gaming, which features popular player Paraboy, had a mediocre run in the PEL Summer. They ranked seventh with 119 points.The Chosen and Dragon Ranger were eighth and ninth, respectively. Tianba had a below-average run in the Summer edition, coming ninth in the overall standings. However, the club managed to secure a spot in PMGC 2025 based on the PEL Annual Points.Meanwhile, TJB, KONe, and Vision Esports faltered in the tournament. ACT, Keep Best, and Six Two Eight were in the bottom three in the Grand Finals. These teams were challenged throughout the event.