"People will eat anything nowadays": After Pokimane cookie drama, FaZe Blaze announces snacks company called Charge Chocolates

Twitch streamer and member of FaZe Clan, Lucas, also known as "FaZe Blaze" (880K followers), has recently entered the consumer product scene with the launch of his inaugural venture. He excitedly shared the news on his social media platforms, unveiling his new caffeinated chocolate snack brand called Charge Chocolate.

This development unfolds amid another controversy surrounding a streamer-backed product, Myna Midnight Snacks. Launched by Imane "Pokimane" earlier this month (November), it has stirred discussions within the streaming community due to its price.

Reacting to Lucas' product, one fan mockingly remarked this:

"People will eat anything now days."

What is Charged Chocolate? FaZe Blaze launches his first product

Fans react to the latest streamer-based product in the scene. (Image via X/@JakeSucky)

FaZe members are well acquainted with diversifying their business ventures beyond the gaming realm, and the latest addition to this trend is FaZe Blaze. He has just introduced his inaugural snacks company, Charged Chocolate. Here's what he shared about his new venture:

"Today, I'm bringing you my very first consumer product - Charged Chocolate. A highly caffeinated energy chocolate that's the perfect pick-me-up for your day or if you're like me, the perfect way to enjoy a long gaming session without having to go to the bathroom."

Currently, the official website (chargedchocolate.com) showcases two distinct varieties of chocolate. These are the Charge Dark Chocolates and the Charge Milk Chocolates (both priced, depending on the size, between $39.99 and $79.99).

Charge Dark Chocolates priced at $79.99 and $39.99. (Image via chargechocolate.com)

Charge Milk Chocolates priced at $79.99 and $39.99. (Image via chargechocolate.com)

This development occurs amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Pokimane's Myna Midnight cookie brand. The launch of this product has sparked considerable debate and backlash directed at the streamer. The pricing of the product has faced criticism from many individuals, leading to scrutiny of Pokimane's statements on the matter.

What did the fans say?

Naturally, the introduction of yet another product amid ongoing controversies has prompted a variety of reactions from the community. Here's what the community had to say about FaZe Blaze's Charge Chocolate:

Fans react to FaZe Blaze's Charged Chocolate (Image via X/@JakeSucky)

Speaking about FaZe, the popular gaming organization has recently dominated the news after announcing some major changes in the managerial department. Richard "FaZe Banks," one of the founding members of the org, is set to become the company's CEO. To read more about the story, click here.