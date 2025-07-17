Persona 4 Revival can now be wishlishted on more platforms

Persona 4 Revival was one of the major highlights of the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 when it was announced during that event. After P3 Reload, Atlus is set to bring back another one of their classic JRPGs in new colors for both fans and new players alike. Persona 4 Revival is now available for wishlist across two more platforms: PC via Steam and PlayStation 5.

The game was already available for Xbox players to wishlist in the storefront of the console, but now it is also available on Steam and the PlayStation Store. No dates or confirmation regarding any release on the Nintendo Switch 2 have been given as of now.

You can wishlist Persona 4 Revival on Steam and PlayStation Store

Persona 4 Remake was a hot topic in the community for a while, especially after the release of 3 Reload, a remake of the third game. Many speculated that Atlus might release the remake for the fourth installment in the series before the highly anticipated Persona 6, and it ultimately turned out to be true.

The Japanese studio behind hits such as Metaphor ReFantazio and the Megaten series revealed Persona 4 Revival during the Xbox Games Showcase event, which was part of the Summer Games Fest 2025. Players got their first look at the various landmarks of Inaba, and also at the protagonist, Yu Narukami himself.

The game was added to the Xbox Storefront and the Microsoft Store to be wishlist after the reveal, but it was missing from other major platforms. Today, on July 18, 2025, Atlus has announced that it is finally available for wishlist on PlayStation Store and Valve's Steam Storefront.

The release date of P4 Revival remains unknown, and the developers are likely to reveal it soon. The game will come out on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S as of now, and the probability for a Nintendo Switch 2 port remains to be seen.

