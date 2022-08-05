Peter Park's YouTube channel hacked on day he joined 100 Thieves and has since been suspended

Peter Park, who joined the esporting organization 100 Thieves yesterday, had his official YouTube account hacked on the same day. Reports of numerous YouTube channels being hacked and then suspended for fraudulent activities have been steadily rising, with TSM also falling victim.

As of the time of writing, Park's account is unavailable on YouTube and has likely been suspended; the platform is yet to bring it back.

Peter Park and Fuslie joke about the hacking of his YouTube account

News of hacked YouTube channels is aplenty on the internet. Many have taken to social media to criticize YouTube's lukewarm response to the problem. peterparkTV, Park's official channel, had around 150K subscribers at the time of the ban.

On August 4, he joined the esporting organization 100 Thieves, but it was not all rainbows and sunshine. On the same day, his YouTube account got hacked, and he even addressed it on his maiden 100 Thieves stream. While playing Valorant with fellow organization members Valkyrae and Fuslie, the latter joked about how she had hacked the account.

Fuslie was a tiny bit late in joining the stream, and when she was reminded of her tardiness by Peter Park, she replied that she knew the stream would start late because Peter's account had been hacked. She also added that she was the one who hacked the account, saying:

"I predicted that Peter's YouTube account would be hacked because I was indeed the hacker herself."

Peter played along and threatened to turn her over to Google for illegal activity and responded by saying:

"You were the hacker? Wait, wait. Let me go into intermission quick so that I can send the Google contact that Rae sent me and let him know that you were responsible."

The friendly banter ended with Leslie telling her chat that she had blown her cover:

"They're onto me, they're onto me."

Peter Park and Leslie have been long-time friends and share quite a tight bond. After the announcement of Park joining the 100 Thieves went live, she even posted a sweet picture of the two and congratulated him:

leslie @fuslie



WELCOME TO THE !! I will never forget seeing you stream shirtless to two viewers.. LOOK AT YOU NOW From being roomies to being a part of the same org :')WELCOME TO THE @100Thieves FAM PETER!! I will never forget seeing you stream shirtless to two viewers.. LOOK AT YOU NOW From being roomies to being a part of the same org :') WELCOME TO THE @100Thieves FAM PETER 💯😭❤!! I will never forget seeing you stream shirtless to two viewers.. LOOK AT YOU NOW 👑 https://t.co/aHSe6RZ04E

Park started his streaming career on Twitch back in 2017. The variety streamer plays a lot of games such as PUBG, Valorant, Minecraft, etc., but is especially popular for his collaborative streams with OfflineTV members and is friends with Twitch and YouTube stars such as Imane "Pokimane," Leslie "Fuslie," Rachell "Valkyrae." He even went on the recent Korea trip with the OTV and Friends group.

Peter "PeterparkTV" is a streamer of North Korean descent. Before he began streaming full-time, Park worked as a tutor. He is now known for his enjoyable Just Chatting streams. A friend of many established streamers like Valkyrae and Leslie, Park's new venture with the 100 Thieves was widely celebrated in the streaming community.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far