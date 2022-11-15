PGA 2K23 patch update 1.05 brings several improvements to course designer and other areas of game

November 14 saw the release of PGA 2K23 Patch Update 1.05, which brought several improvements across different game modes. While the update is brisk, it will go a long way in improving several areas of the game. Since its launch, gamers have requested many of these features, which should now come as great news.

The game has found much success in the player base with regard to its stellar execution of the basics. New additions such as the return of Tiger Woods have allowed players to compete as the very best in the world of golf. In addition to pro golfers, players have a number of features and game modes to try out.

The course designer allows players to create and play on unofficial maps. However, there was a strange bug that allowed players to create unlimited pins in the course, although that issue has now been resolved.

That's not the only change 2K Sports have made, as they have also introduced fixes in other areas. Here's a look at the full patch notes that were released on November 14.

Addressed a reported issue involving infinite pins in Course Designer

Addressed a reported issue of resets with landscape sculpting

Addressed a reported issue with spline point selection

Added a toggle to restrict the usage of consumable balls in Online Societies

Improved stability when loading into MyCAREER tournaments

Updated commentator VO to be more contextual

Improved stability with online multiplayer

PGA 2K23 patch 1.05 has focused primarily on bug fixes and improvements in different game modes

The course designer is one of the main departments with a need for improvement. Aside from the pin issue, players have faced issues with the landscape of the courses as they were being designed.

Other complications related to PGA 2K23 include overall stabilization and crashes on multiple occasions. Following the release of the latest patch, players will be able to bypass the issue at hand. Another improvement comes in the loading of MyCareer mode tournaments.

Players will be hopeful that their PGA 2K23 experience will be smoother with the latest 1.05 patch. Considering MyCareer is the most popular mode, players should be able to enjoy a better experience.

Yesterday's update also brought greater stability in multiplayer modes, which is expected to improve overall performance. There are different types of matches where players will be able to play against each other, besides competing with friends in the casual mode of PGA 2K23.

It remains to be seen how much impact yesterday's improvements will have in the long run.

