NBA 2K23 MyCareer Passing Styles: Which one to choose?

NBA 2K23’s MyPlayer customizer and MyTeam offer a total of seven passing styles that can be chosen by players.

Gamers have been given a plethora of new features, events, cards, and all other imaginable rewards and features in the newest iteration of the NBA 2K series.

Quite a few customizations have also been added. The most notable ones are secret builds that give gamers access to various legends and current icons of the game without buying their specific cards. Furthermore, the layup and passing animations have also gained increased importance across current and next-gen consoles.

This article looks at everything gamers need to know about passing styles in NBA 2K23.

Which passing style to choose in NBA 2K23?

Just like layup animations, the passing styles are also dependant upon the gamer’s style. Different players have different ways in which they disguise and release their passes.

There are a total of seven passing styles in NBA 2K23. Five of them have a requirement of a passing accuracy of at least 75. The "Fundamental” and “None” passing style has no such requirement.

NBA 2K23  @NBA2KMovement MyPLAYERs can also equip a signature passing style to mimic some of the best floor generals of all time, including Steph Curry, Magic Johnson, Jason Williams, LeBron James, and more. #NBA2K23 MyPLAYERs can also equip a signature passing style to mimic some of the best floor generals of all time, including Steph Curry, Magic Johnson, Jason Williams, LeBron James, and more. #NBA2K23

The best passing styles have been said to be the Lebron James, LaMelo Ball, and the “None” passing style which is added as default. Other passing styles might also be suitable for some gamers as they allow a sense of customization and control over the kind and the brand of pass the player releases.

Requirements and details with respect to the passing styles are given below:

Package Pass Accuracy None Any Fundamental Any Lamelo Ball 85+ Stephen Curry 80+ Lebron 75+ Jason Williams 90+

Of course, the passing styles above might prove interesting as some of the best passers in the game have been given their own styles. Gamers can also be forgiven to simply choose the “None” or the “Foundational” style as they are the most straightforward and the least complicated to use in different situations.

At the end of the day, this type of gameplay will determine the passing style that suits the gamer best!

