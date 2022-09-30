NBA 2K23 Secret Build: How to make "Magic" – Magic Johnson Special Replica

While most legends have not been released in NBA 2K23 as of now in any form, there is another way to access these players. One of them is LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

This in the form of special secret builds that have been added to the game and can be unlocked by adding the right statistics in the MyPlayer customizer. Of course, various current greats such as Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard all have their own special secret builds in the game.

One legendary secret build that is bound to interest basketball fans is that of LA Lakers’ legend Magic Johnson. The following article provides all the necessary information needed to unlock this secret build in NBA 2K23.

How to make the Magic Johnson secret build?

Five-time NBA champion Magic Johnson was also a 12-time All-Star and was the NBA Finals MVP in three different series.

One of the first things that gamers will need to do is give their player the #32 jersey that Johnson famously wore for the LA Lakers. Apart from the jersey number, the following physical attributes need to be accurately fed in in the MyPlayer customizer:

Height: 6’9″

Weight: 220 lbs

Wingspan: 7’0″

Position: PG

Handed: Right

Jersey Number: 32

Of course, NBA 2K23 does not allow any room for customization when it comes to physical attributes if the gamer wants to unlock the related special build. However, the statistics mentioned in the picture below can be followed with a deviation of 1-3.

If the secret build is not unlocked even after doing so, the deviation might need to be reduced. The following statistics need to be added.

Once the above steps are completed, players will be able to use the secret build and receive all the relevant rewards in their inbox.

Having been of the best point-guards to have ever played in the NBA, Magic Johnson can be expected to be released as part of a player pack as well. However, for the time being, the special build mentions above is the only way gamers can access the player.

