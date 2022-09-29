NBA 2K23 Silencers Pack: Everything you need to know

The NBA 2K23 'MyTeam' community will receive a brand new 'Silencers Pack' drop to explore this weekend.

NBA 2K23 added a total of eight new cards to this collection. They also introduced a three-part challenge that players can complete to get a free 'Silencers Pack' and other goodies. This new pack highlights some of the best NBA players the game has ever seen.

NBA 2K23 MyTEAM: Silencers Pack Players and challenges

The 'Michael Jordan Pink Diamond' is the pack's master card, and the 'Silencer Pack' includes some of the best NBA players ever.

The 'Pink Diamond Jayson Tatum', a starting shooting guard and small forward with just two cards, follows him. It is advisable for players to get these cards as soon as they become available. This is because they will only be on NBA 2K23 'MyTEAM' for a week.

These packets can be purchased for up to 11,250 VC (Virtual Currency) or 15,750 MT (MyTEAM coins) per pack. Additional bundles are also offered. A 10-pack box will cost 99K Virtual Currency, while a 20-pack box will cost 198K Virtual Currency.

Players of Silencers pack

Pink Diamonds (95 Overalls)

Michael Jordan (SG/SF) Jayson Tatum (SF/PF)

Diamonds (94 Overalls)

Michael Jordan (SG/SF) Paul Pierce (SF/PF) Baron Davis (PG/SG)

Amethyst (91 Overalls)

Michael Jordan (SG/SF) Jerry West (PG/SG) Robert Horry (PF/SF)

Skill challenges and locker codes

The 'Silencers Pack' comes with a 3-part challenge that players may complete for extra benefits. This is typically the case with most of the new packs that NBA 2K23 publishes on 'MyTEAM'.

The 'Amethyst Silencers' team must be defeated in a semi-pro 'Triple Threat' game in order to win the 'Silencers Challenge'. This is the first 'Silencers Pack' challenge.

In the 'Diamond Silencers' theme team's 'Triple Threat' game, players must score 21 points to win this 'Silencers Challenge'. They must also hit two dunks and three 3-pointers with a teammate. This rounds out the second 'Silencers Pack' challenge.

In the 'Players in the Silencers' Challenge, players must score 10 fast break points and two team dunks. They must also play a four quarter game (five minutes per quarter) against the 'Silencers theme team' on All-Star mode.

NBA 2K @NBA2K Who's hitting Level 40 on both Current Gen and New Gen? Who's hitting Level 40 on both Current Gen and New Gen? https://t.co/5JpZMQG7Ef

To redeem the 'Silencers' pack, use the locker code 'MyTEAM-SILENCERS-PACK-3HWPC'. This bundle expires at 11:59 PT on September 30, 2022. Once locker codes are released, be sure to check back on NBA 2K's official Twitter account.

We will provide you with any important updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far