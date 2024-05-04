Plaqyeboymax seemingly teases FaZe Clan content house in Miami

Max "Plaqueboymax" has seemingly teased that FaZe Clan is setting up a content house in Miami. Plaqueboymax was the first streamer to sign with the esports organization after several older members were fired last weekend. Since then, three of his fellow Twitch streamers, Rico "Silky," Jasontheween, and LacyHimself, have also come on board.

Rumors about a content house being set up to accommodate these new signings started soon after the video announcing Silky's arrival went live. FaZe Clan member Josh "YourRage" was featured in the short clip, and he said something about seeing Silky and Plaqueboymax “at the crib.”

Plaqueboymax has fanned the flames of speculation further with his latest post on X. On May 3, 2024, the streamer posted a picture of himself posing in front of what looks like the brand's logo in a house. He teased in the caption:

"faze got us a house in Miami, first vlog and stream tmmw (May 4)"

FaZe Clan's Plaqueboymax update of the alleged content house in Miami

Twitch streamer Plaqueboymax has seen a rapid rise on Twitch over the last year, amassing over 600K followers on the platform since starting his channel back in 2021. In 2023 alone, he garnered over 400K followers, averaging a concurrent viewership of about 6K.

Naturally, his stellar stats made him quite desirable for FaZe Clan. He was the first person the organization signed after laying off streamers such as Kalein and Blaze. Longtime content creators, such as Rain, have also left the company, and current CEO Ricky "Banks" and others have made it clear that the brand needs a "reboot."

The departure of veterans and the influx of fresh faces have divided the community. However, existing members, such as YourRage and Temperrr, have called out such criticism, claiming that the organization needs to adapt to survive.

A few days ago, YourRage even insinuated that some of the members at the company are too old and cannot compete with the youngsters.

All that aside, the signing of people like Plaqueboymax, Silky, Jasontheween, and LacyHimself marks a core shift in FaZe Clan's target demographics as most of these streamers are relatively new.

Now that a content house in Miami has been teased, with a vlog about it seemingly coming on May 4, 2024, only time will tell how the audience responds.