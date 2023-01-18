PlatinumGames and Microsoft reportedly in early discussions to revive Scalebound

Remember Scalebound, the action role-playing game that could've kickstarted the partnership between Japanese action game maestro PlatinumGames and Xbox Game Studios but was ultimately canceled in 2017?

It has once again resurfaced in some capacity. The Japanese developer is reportedly in early discussions with Microsoft and Xbox Game Studios to revive their previously canned project.

Scheduled to be released as an Xbox One exclusive in 2017, Scalebound was easily one of the most ambitious titles from PlatinumGames, and one that could've been one of the best single-player experiences on Microsoft's console ecosystem. PlatinumGames' pedigree of creating some of the most ridiculous and over-the-top action games had fans in awe and anticipation for the game's release.

Faizan Shaikh @FaizShaikh7681 Oh Yeah [Rumour] Acc to @Shpeshal_Nick Platinum Games might Working with #Xbox again to try bring #Scalebound back but it's Super super early..There is no other info. available at this moment maybe start working from the scratch or complete the remaining part of the Build..Oh Yeah [Rumour] Acc to @Shpeshal_Nick Platinum Games might Working with #Xbox again to try bring #Scalebound back but it's Super super early..There is no other info. available at this moment maybe start working from the scratch or complete the remaining part of the Build..🔥🔥🔥Oh Yeah https://t.co/0D8Yq9Mecl

After months of no information about Scalebound's development progress and marketing, the project was ultimately canceled in 2017, leaving many fans deeply disheartened; however, it seems all is not lost, and more than half a decade later, PlatinumGames and Microsoft are rumored to be partnering up to finally bring Scalebound to fruition.

While the revival of Scalebound is great news for fans of the Japanese developer's action games, players should take the information with a grain of salt, given that, as of writing this article, it has not been confirmed by either of the concerned parties.

PlatinumGames and Microsoft are reportedly collaborating once again

The information about the collaboration being in early discussions comes courtesy of Speshal_Nick, during the latest episode of XboxEra podcast. During his podcast, Nick also disclosed that the collaboration between the Japanese developer and Microsoft is still fairly early, so players should not expect any official announcement regarding the game anytime soon.

Nick also stated that although the developers might resume development on the project right where they left off, which should drastically reduce the production time, there is still a chance that the developer might scrap the previously made progress to start afresh.

Since PlatinumGames usually remains fairly secretive regarding any of their upcoming and in-development projects, fans should not get their hopes up to see a fleshed-out gameplay trailer for Scalebound any time in the near future.

While it was unfortunately canceled, the developers did implement elements from the initial development for many of their future projects.

Their most recent AAA action-adventure title, Bayonetta 3, has multiple aspects of the gameplay that feel like a direct nod to Scalebound.

The Infernal Demons, and how the titular Umbra Witch uses them during combat against gigantic bosses and enemies, feels eerily similar to the titanic boss fight shown in Scalebound's one and only gameplay trailer, released way back during Gamescom 2015.

