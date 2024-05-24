Player shows how to play Wuthering Waves at 120 FPS on PC, but there's a catch

Despite possessing the feature in its closed beta tests, playing Wuthering Waves at 120 FPS on either PC or mobile platforms isn't currently possible. The removal of this feature, coupled with the poorly performing PC/mobile ports, is quite unfortunate, as the game would have greatly benefited from a higher refresh rate for its combat sequences.

Interestingly, numerous users have found a way to unofficially enable Wuthering Waves at 120 FPS, but only for the PC port. Read on to learn more.

Users share a workaround to get Wuthering Waves at 120 FPS

Expand Tweet

As detailed within the Twitter/X post above, enabling Wuthering Waves at 120 FPS for the PC requires the use of an SQL editor, which is in turn used to modify game files and replace the hard 60 FPS cap with a value of 120 instead.

The game can now run at 120 frames per second, which should make playing the game feel considerably smoother and responsive.

However, readers should keep in mind that this is an unofficial fix, which involves the modification of sensitive game files. So, there may be a risk of a ban, which players should understand before attempting this mod.

The complete lack of a 120 FPS option at launch is rather puzzling, especially given that Kuro Game had implemented the feature during the game’s many closed beta tests. Additionally, the closed betas also seemingly performed better across both PC and mobile devices, which, unlike the launch version, runs quite poorly.

Wuthering Waves was released worldwide on May 23, 2024, for the PC, Android, and iOS devices. This free-to-play action RPG features many similarities to Genshin Impact, and is developer Kuro Games’ first open-world title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback