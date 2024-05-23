"Why'd they even release it on mobile"- Wuthering Waves fans react to launch amid poor performance and optimisation issues

Kuro Games' Wuthering Waves has rapidly garnered a huge following in under a day of its release, drawing a lot of attention in the process. Unfortunately, this also includes a fair share of criticism, which might be quite valid - given the poorly optimized nature of both its PC and mobile ports. X user @Haravatits expressed their disappointment by commenting:

Why’d they even release it on mobile?

Another user @yieoacn conveyed similar feelings by stating they had taken Genshin Impact (widely considered the game’s main competitor) for granted - expecting more from Kuro Games' new flagship title.

To that end, user @sleepymetz suggested that Wuthering Waves’ use of the Unreal Engine 4 game engine instead of Unity could be the root cause for this performance loss, likely resulting in the game being unoptimized for mobile devices.

Others in the community are still optimistic, with many calling for players to wait until developer Kuro Games fixes the bugs.

Players are hopeful for a quick response from developers (Image via Twitter/X)

Relaying the same sentiment, user @melchantel pointed out that an abundance of bugs is quite common for a day one launch. Players should also consider that HoYoverse’s own Genshin Impact stands where it is now only because it had time to sort out these issues and build a stable foundation over a period of 4 years.

Another user remarks that his expectations were high - given the title’s apparent portrayal as a “Genshin killer” by many, and that the in-game traversal felt more akin to that of a MMO instead.

Multiple other users spoke about how they didn't experience any bugs, suggesting that the issues could be random.

X user @alvinaville2 on the other hand is glad that he is playing the game on a PC, indicating that a majority of these bugs are present within the mobile client of the game.

Despite a rough start, Wuthering Waves is shaping up to be a strong competitor

Despite a rough start, WuWa holds potential (Image via Kuro Games)

The launch of Wuthering Waves has been admittedly rough, with the numerous bugs and lack of quality control being quite the disappointment. This is rather unfortunate, given that the game itself shows promise, blending together Breath of the Wild-like elements with a superb combat and traversal system that comfortably stands out from its competition.

While the developers have yet to issue a statement regarding the situation, fans anticipate that a future patch may resolve these issues.

