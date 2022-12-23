PlayStation 3, iOS hacker George Hotz leaves Twitter internship after one month

American hacker George Hotz, also known by his online alias "geohot," has resigned from his internship at Twitter. He accepted a 12-week internship at the social media platform in November this year and quit after just a month.

Hotz was brought in to help fix some technical issues on the platform, including login popup errors, and to improve search engine functionality.

The software engineer announced his resignation in a series of tweets. He explained that his decision came after reading Twitter's code and realizing that he would not be able to make a meaningful impact. One of his tweets read:

"Appreciate the opportunity, but didn't think there was any real impact I could make there."

George Hotz 🐀 @realGeorgeHotz Resigned from Twitter today.



"Appreciate the opportunity, but didn't think there was any real impact I could make there. Besides, it was sad to see my GitHub withering. Back to coding!"

George Hotz expresses confidence in Elon Musk's ability to lead Twitter

George Hotz, who is well-known for his development of iOS jailbreaks and crafting PlayStation 3 security breaches, was offered a 12-week internship at Twitter in November. However, he resigned just a month after officially accepting the position.

In his tweets, Hotz thanked the social media platform for the opportunity. The hacker added that he didn't think he would be able to make meaningful changes during the allotted time of his internship. He also expressed his intention to resume his activities on the code hosting platform GitHub.

Hotz clarified that he never promised to make the fixes he promised during the three-month internship but that he would attempt to. He went on to say that he did not believe it would be possible to make said changes in a timely manner after reading the code.

One of his tweets read:

"Started reading code and was like, 'this ain't it.'"

George Hotz 🐀 @realGeorgeHotz @lostbutlucky



"Totally fake that I said I'd fix search or refactor the codebase in 12 weeks, said I'd try, started reading code, and was like, this ain't it."

Hotz suggested that the changes he sought to make would not have much impact due to the bigger developments taking place on Twitter. Two of the factors he named were internal politics and a push for new features.

George Hotz 🐀 @realGeorgeHotz @lostbutlucky



"Elon has management skills at a level far beyond mine. I know how to run a 20 person eng team. Between reheated uber eats food, a questionable commitment to free speech, existing office politics, and a push for features, I was like, there's nothing substantial I can do here."

Lastly, Hotz said his expectations of working at Twitter going into the internship were much different from reality. He explained that he expected a workplace environment similar to a startup tech company, possibly due to the rapid changes under new CEO Elon Musk.

George Hotz 🐀 @realGeorgeHotz @lostbutlucky



"But eh, no regrets at all, what a whirlwind experience. What did you do this month? So I trust that he'll pull something cool off, it just wasn't really for me to help. I expected the environment of a startup and found something very different."

Hotz expressed confidence in Musk's ability to lead the platform moving forward. However, the CEO announced shortly afterward that he would step down from the position once a replacement is found.

