Playstation 5: Showcase planned for tomorrow, here’s what we know

Sony’s next addition to their console line, the Playstation 5, has been hotly anticipated. Sony is planning a showcase tomorrow at 1:00pm PDT, viewable on Twitch and YouTube. In addition, some games have already been announced as part of the Playstation 5 launch.

PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live this Wednesday at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/W4gkVp7pdv pic.twitter.com/Nn33RT0yki — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 12, 2020

Playstation 5, known features

Naturally, the Playstation 5 will feature a significant leap in power over its predecessor, as the current console generation is currently in need of a power jump to expand the options available to developers and to keep up with PCs.

The specs, as listed by TechRadar.com, are as follows:

CPU: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Memory interface: 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

Memory bandwidth: 448GB/s

Internal storage: Custom 825GB SSD

IO throughput: 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)

Expandable storage: NVMe SSD slot

External storage: USB HDD support (PS4 games only)

Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

Additionally, expect modern day graphical features to become the highlight of many launch titles, things such as ray tracing and improved physics, before eventually becoming the industry standard in the coming years. Additionally, load times will likely be significantly shortened through use of an SSD.

Playstation 5, launch titles

Of course, the only reason to buy a Playstation 5 would be to play one of its games. At the moment, there have been a number of remakes and updates of older games announced for the Playstation 5, in addition to backwards compatibility for “almost all” of the most popular Playstation 4 games.

Horizon Zero Dawn has an announced sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, along with announcements for Resident Evil 8: Village, a new Ratchet and Clank game, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Battlefield 6, a newcomer called Deathloop, and so on.

Advertisement

Needless to say, for those worried about not having enough to do the Playstation 5 will be a safe pick given its announced launch library.

If you can choose ONLY 1 out of these 4 to happened at the Sony PlayStation 5 event, what do you choose?



- God of war part 2

- Silent Hill PS5

- Final Fantasy 16

- Metal Gear Solid 1 Remake pic.twitter.com/lz5CKqv7Kf — Pyo (@mrpyo1) September 14, 2020

Playstation 5, peripherals

With every new Playstation comes a new Playstation controller, in this case the DualSense controller. Exact specifications have not yet been revealed, but Sony has released images of its design, a standard twin stick controller with D-Pad and four usual face buttons and two shoulders each featuring one button and one trigger.

Other confirmed features include basic motion tracking, something that has been a mainstay of Playstation controllers since the Playstation 3, and a built in microphone and speaker. During Sony’s teaser video about their controller, they also highlighted its haptic feedback and “adaptive triggers,” two things which are not significant leaps in technology so much as current industry standards.

However, Sony has also confirmed that Playstation VR for the Playstation 4 would be compatible with the Playstation 5, so VR users who want to upgrade their console can do so without losing their pricey VR setups.