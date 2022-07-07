PlayStation 5 system software update 22.01-05.50 (July 7): Patch notes, update size, and more

PlayStation 5 users have just received a new patch from Sony earlier today on July 7, 2022, which has introduced a fair bit of firmware updates to the system aimed at improving overall performance.

One of the biggest highlights of patch 22.01-05.50 is that it will finally enable auto low latency mode on compatible TVs while users are playing a game on the console. Outside of this, the remainder of the update will introduce minor performance boosts meant to improve the overall performance of the console.

The update will be just over 1 GB in size and will obviously take very little to download. It’s a rather small update compared to some of the previous patches, which introduced significantly greater changes to the console's firmware.

PlayStation 5 users interested in a more detailed description of the patch can look it up on Sony’s official website. For a brief overview, however, here are all the major highlights.

PlayStation 5 system software update 22.01-05.50 notes

If you’re using a TV that supports ALLM (auto low latency mode), you can adjust ALLM settings in [Settings] > [Screen and Video] > [Video Output] > [ALLM].

If you select [Automatic], your TV will automatically switch to low-latency mode while playing games.

If you select [Off], ALLM won’t be enabled, except during VRR (variable refresh rate) output.

This system software update improves system performance.

For those who are unfamiliar with auto latency mode, this nifty feature basically tries to smooth out the game that players are playing to compensate for any input lag. That is exactly why it is great news for PlayStation 5 users who encounter a fair bit of input lag on their televisions.

Any sort of lag that a user might have faced in a game till now will be smoothened out considerably without having to compromise on any of the visuals.

For those using an ALLM-supported display, having the console automatically tell the display to shift to Game Mode or an equivalent low latency mode can indeed be very convenient.

This prevents users from forgetting to shift the mode themselves and having to experience subpar responsiveness in their video games.

Interestingly, this is the first update that the PS5 has received in over a month, and it is surprisingly small in size. It will be interesting to see what updates Sony comes up with in the coming months, now that God of War Ragnarok is set for a November launch.

