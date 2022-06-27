July’s PlayStation Plus games leaked: Crash Bandicoot 4, Dark Pictures Anthology, and more

Next month's PlayStation Plus free games for the Essential tier have been leaked. Subscribers may get to add games like Crash Bandicoot 4, Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, and more to their libraries.

PlayStation Plus, Sony’s recently revamped subscription service, has now been separated into three tiers. While the mid-tier and high-tier offerings called Extra and Premium, respectively, offer players a selective library of old and new titles, the base tier, Essential, continues to be the familiar PS Plus everyone knows.

It offers players access to online multiplayer, cloud storage, and select games to add to the subscriber’s library for free.

Following this month’s overhaul of the service, and the offering of games like God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, fans are excited for what’s next. Fortunately, the next slate of titles for the essential tiers has been leaked.

Crash Bandicoot 4, Dark Pictures Anthology, and more games are reportedly heading to PlayStation Plus in July 2022

The new revamp of PlayStation Plus has already garnered fans across the board. While many are excited to try out PS4 and PS5 games on the Extra tier, the PS1, PS2, PS3 (cloud streaming), and PSP games included with the Premium tier are deal-makers for many.

While the new tiers are popular, many will continue with the base access of the Essential tier. Regardless of the tier chosen, all PS Plus subscribers will be able to add these titles to their libraries.

Billbil-kun, a leaker over on Dealabs, has been consistently leaking PS Plus lineups since September 2021. They recently leaked the upcoming month’s lineup of titles. The July 2022 PS Plus Essential games are expected to be:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS5/PS4)

(PS5/PS4) The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PS4)

(PS4) Arcadegeddon (PS5/PS4)

Crash Bandicoot has been the iconic mascot of the PlayStation brand since the beginning. While Naughty Dog developed the original titles, the most recent entry is made by Toys for Bob and is published by Activision.

It’s About Time is the newest Crash Bandicoot title in a while, following in the massively successful footsteps of the N’Sane Trilogy, which was also available on PS Plus back in November 2020.

Joining Crash in the PS Plus lineup is The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan. The Man of Medan is the first game in Supermassive Games’ interactive drama survival horror video game series, The Dark Pictures Anthology.

The game takes place in the middle of the South Pacific Ocean near French Polynesia and focuses on four college students and the captain of the boat Duke of Milan. They embark on a diving trip in pursuit of the remains of a Second World War-era plane.

The narrative-driven horror experience provides players with an interesting story and is a great addition to the PS Plus lineup.

The most recent title to join and complete the lineup is IllFonic’s co-operative shooter, Arcadegeddon. Developed in Unreal Engine 5, the game promises PvP and PvE shooter game modes, with a 90’s arcade theme. Slated for release on July 5, 2022, the game is going to be a day one release on PlayStation Plus.

Players will be able to add these titles to their libraries in the month of July and play them for as long as they are subscribed to PlayStation Plus. All PS Plus subscribers across all three tiers will have the opportunity to add the games.

While the July 2022 lineup of PlayStation Plus games is indeed quite fascinating and is from a reputable source, Sony hasn’t confirmed this information. As such, these leaks should be taken with a grain of salt.

