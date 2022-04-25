PlayStation currently looking for a Senior Director to ‘lead PC growth,’ hinting at more titles becoming multiplatform

Although Sony’s gaming division is known for amazing titles exclusive to their consoles, PlayStation has found massive success bringing older titles like Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War to PC.

Based on a recent job posting, it seems like PlayStation is looking to scale up its offering on PC.

Since the mid-1990s, PlayStation has not only led the console gaming space but has established itself as an industry leader. From having top-tier AAA developers like Santa Monica Studios and Insomniac Games under its belt to the amazing PlayStation console family, the brand has become synonymous with modern-day video games.

Sony recently posted a job listing over on greenhouse.io for a Senior Director for PC Planning and Strategy at PlayStation Global.

The primary responsibilities of the role include leading PC growth, developing and implementing a global PC store strategy, as well as sales execution through global PC storefronts (Epic, Steam).

The fact that Sony is actively hiring for senior positions with the aim of growing their PC presence has fans excited for the future of PlayStation PC.

PlayStation Studios' titles on PC seem to have a bright future now that Sony is seeking a Senior Director for PC growth

From God of War and Uncharted during the PS2 and PS3 eras to the recent Horizon and Ghost of Tsushima series, PlayStation Studios have established themselves as one of the biggest videogame developers and publishers.

Hunter 🎮 @NextGenPlayer



Demons Souls

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Gran Turismo 7

Ghost of Tsushima



exputer.com/news/playstati… Alleged industry insider reveals upcoming PC ports from PlayStation Studios 🤔Demons SoulsRatchet & Clank: Rift ApartGod of War RagnarökHorizon Forbidden WestGran Turismo 7Ghost of Tsushima Alleged industry insider reveals upcoming PC ports from PlayStation Studios 🤔🔥✅Demons Souls✅Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart✅God of War Ragnarök✅Horizon Forbidden West✅Gran Turismo 7✅Ghost of Tsushimaexputer.com/news/playstati… https://t.co/ql2ybqFlfR

Prior to 2020, PS Studio titles have been primarily exclusive to the PS console family. However, that changed when Horizon Zero Dawn, the 2017 hit by Guerrilla Games, was released on PC in August of 2020.

Before that, the games were exclusive to PS4. The chances of them making their way to PC were slim. After this, Sony also brought over Bend Studio’s 2018 zombie survival title, Days Gone.

However, while both Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone were great games in their own right, none were as earth-shattering as God of War.

Kratos has been an icon for the brand since the early days of the PS2 era. With the 2018 iteration, Sony Santa Monica not only redefined the series but also reestablished it as the flagship title.

Aside from bringing titles to PC, Sony has also recently acquired studios such as Nixxes, which is known for porting titles to PC.

Their recent job posting for the role of Senior Director, PC Planning and Strategy, is another step towards prioritizing the development and growth of PlayStation titles on PC.

🇩🇴JayRock🇵🇷 @JAAY_ROCK_ PlayStation is going all in on PC PlayStation is going all in on PC https://t.co/pxhXDYLHUQ

The role overview for the Senior Director, PC Planning and Strategy states:

"The successful candidate will be responsible for the strategy and commercial activity within Global Channel sales and will deliver a single, optimized PC Sales growth and commercial plan to hub and territory teams to implement. Identifying future sectors & partnerships for commercial growth. The plan should support the delivery of the agreed global channel sales critical metrics."

"To do this they will lead collaboration with partners such as CDS leadership, GSBO Hub and territory leadership, global marketing, WWS, Legal, Corp Strategy, PPM, and other global commercial partners (e.g. Genba, Epic, Steam). The candidate will need to be flexible and open to evolving roles and responsibilities aligned to the changing needs of this business unit as it grows and expands."

The responsibilities of the role are as follows:

Lead PC growth and commercial strategy

Growing PC MAU for PC content

Develop and implement global PC store strategy and process

Liaising with all relevant collaborators to agree with activity (WWS, Marketing, and GSBO strategy)

Ensure activity supports the delivery of relevant important metrics

Deliver PC budget and all revenue targets

Work with hub and territory teams to ensure delivery of activity plan and growth within regions

Ensure the activity plan meets the needs of our players

Build and grow global commercial PC partner opportunities (Telco)

GSBO PC growth, strategy, and sales execution through global PC storefronts (Epic, Steam)

Identify promotional and incremental sales opportunities via data-driven insights and develop go-to-market plans in partnership with Marketing

Some domestic and/or international travel may be required.

For now, it seems like PlayStation is aiming to build its presence on the PC platform by porting its existing titles. Considering the massive back catalog of PS consoles, this will certainly be interesting.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh