"Please take time to recover" - Fans express concern as GeorgeNotFound reveals going to hospital along with Dream

Fans shared their reactions to Minecraft streamer George "GeorgeNotFound" revealing that he had to be taken to the hospital by fellow Minecrafter and now housemate Clay "Dream."

The tweet came only a couple of hours following the announcement of a live stream that he was planning to do later in the day. GeorgeNotFound gave a couple of further updates by stating that he had returned from the infirmary.

At the time of writing, GeorgeNotFound was live on his Twitch channel and appeared to be sound and healthy. His channel is presently among the most popular with over 4.9 million followers.

Reacting to his initial update, fans shared a host of comical responses. Amidst the trolls, there were a few that expressed concern. User '@luvpunz' said:

"please take time to recover"

GeorgeNotFound's tweet spurs a slew of reactions, says he was injected into his "a**"

GeorgeNotFound, who presently resides in the States along with fellow streamers-cum-friends Dream and Sapnap, revealed earlier today that he had to be rushed to the hospital.

George @GeorgeNootFound Nvm can’t stream, dream needs to take me to the hospital 🥴 Nvm can’t stream, dream needs to take me to the hospital 🥴

Although he did not reveal the reason on his socials, he appeared sound and safe when he returned to his stream later.

A few hours following his first tweet, he made a second post on his alternative Twitter account to reveal that he had received an injection in his glutes. He wrote:

"Just got a shot of steroids in my a** I’m gunna get JACKED"

GeorgeNotFound reveals getting injected at a delicate area (Image via Twitter)

An hour earlier, he shared a tweet regarding his health stating that he had returned from the hospital and was live on the purple platform. He posted:

"just got back from hospital and im live streaming lol"

George @GeorgeNotFound just got back from hospital and im live streaming lol just got back from hospital and im live streaming lol

Fans and fellow creators shared a host of reactions under his tweets. Here are some of them:

5up @5uppps @GeorgeNootFound what in the world did you do george… @GeorgeNootFound what in the world did you do george…

BadBoyHalo @BadBoyHalo @GeorgeNootFound What did you do in the past five minutes you were gone we were literally just talking? @GeorgeNootFound What did you do in the past five minutes you were gone we were literally just talking?

Fellow streamer Nick "Sapnap" took to George's replies to comment:

The Minecraft community further shared comical replies claiming that he may have been pregnant. For those unfamiliar, a romantic relationship between George and Dream has been a long-going joke among fans:

feel licks @drmsOMEGAgnf @GeorgeNootFound is it just a routine pregnancy test that ur alpha is taking u or @GeorgeNootFound is it just a routine pregnancy test that ur alpha is taking u or

Amidst the chaotic reactions, there were a few that expressed their worries. Here are some of the tweets:

Since shifting to Florida with Dream and Sapnap, George has not been the most regular. He has made only a handful of streams, among which includes a baking stream during his birthday last month. The VOD to the stream can be found on his Twitch channel.

