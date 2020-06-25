PMCO Fall Split 2020 Online Qualifiers schedule announced

The schedule of all the eight days of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Online Qualifiers has been officially announced.

The squads can register for PMCO Fall Split 2020 till 12th July 2020.

Rabia FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature

SHARE

PMCO Fall Split 2020 Online Qualifiers Schedule

The schedule for the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Online qualifiers starting from 17th July 2020 has been announced. The Online Qualifiers will go on for eight days and the registered squads will have to play at least eight games and a maximum of 32 games, with a minimum of two games on each map.

The top two games from each map i.e. a total of top eight games will be considered for the final standings, from where top teams will qualify for the group stage. The complete schedule of the Online Qualifiers has been officially announced and you can check it out below.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 Online Qualifiers Schedule

Here is the complete schedule of PMCO Fall Split In-Game Qualifiers 2020:

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 Fall Split

Day 1 (17th July)

Map 1(19:00): Sanhok

Map 2(20:00): Erangel

Map 3(21:00): Vikendi

Map 4(22:00): Miramar

Day 2 (18th July)

Advertisement

Map 1(19:00): Miramar

Map 2(20:00): Sanhok

Map 3(21:00): Erangel

Map 4(22:00): Vikendi

Day 3 (19th July)

Map 1(19:00): Vikendi

Map 2(20:00): Miramar

Map 3(21:00): Sanhok

Map 4(22:00): Erangel

Day 4 (20th July)

Map 1(19:00): Erangel

Map 2(20:00): Vikendi

Map 3(21:00): Miramar

Map 4(22:00): Sanhok

Day 5 (24th July)

Map 1(19:00): Sanhok

Map 2(20:00): Erangel

Map 3(21:00): Vikendi

Map 4(22:00): Miramar

Day 6 (25th July)

Map 1(19:00): Miramar

Map 2(20:00): Sanhok

Map 3(21:00): Erangel

Map 4(22:00): Vikendi

Day 7 (26th July)

Map 1(19:00): Vikendi

Map 2(20:00): Miramar

Map 3(21:00): Sanhok

Map 4(22:00): Erangel

Day 8 (27th July)

Map 1(19:00): Erangel

Map 2(20:00): Vikendi

Map 3(21:00): Miramar

Map 4(22:00): Sanhok

Note: The time mentioned above is in GMT

PMCO Fall Split 2020 Online Qualifiers Region Wise Timings

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. The registrations will end on 12th January 2020. Click here to know the full registration process of PMCO Spring Split 2020.

Also Read: Full schedule of PMCO Fall Split 2020 announced