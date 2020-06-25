×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

PMCO Fall Split 2020 Online Qualifiers schedule announced

  • The schedule of all the eight days of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Online Qualifiers has been officially announced.
  • The squads can register for PMCO Fall Split 2020 till 12th July 2020.
Rabia
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
Modified 25 Jun 2020, 15:10 IST
PMCO Fall Split 2020 Online Qualifiers Schedule
PMCO Fall Split 2020 Online Qualifiers Schedule

The schedule for the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Online qualifiers starting from 17th July 2020 has been announced. The Online Qualifiers will go on for eight days and the registered squads will have to play at least eight games and a maximum of 32 games, with a minimum of two games on each map.

The top two games from each map i.e. a total of top eight games will be considered for the final standings, from where top teams will qualify for the group stage. The complete schedule of the Online Qualifiers has been officially announced and you can check it out below.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 Online Qualifiers Schedule

Here is the complete schedule of PMCO Fall Split In-Game Qualifiers 2020:

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 Fall Split
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 Fall Split

Day 1 (17th July)

  • Map 1(19:00): Sanhok
  • Map 2(20:00): Erangel
  • Map 3(21:00): Vikendi
  • Map 4(22:00): Miramar

Day 2 (18th July)

Advertisement
  • Map 1(19:00): Miramar
  • Map 2(20:00): Sanhok
  • Map 3(21:00): Erangel
  • Map 4(22:00): Vikendi

Day 3 (19th July)

  • Map 1(19:00): Vikendi
  • Map 2(20:00): Miramar
  • Map 3(21:00): Sanhok
  • Map 4(22:00): Erangel

Day 4 (20th July)

  • Map 1(19:00): Erangel
  • Map 2(20:00): Vikendi
  • Map 3(21:00): Miramar
  • Map 4(22:00): Sanhok

Day 5 (24th July)

  • Map 1(19:00): Sanhok
  • Map 2(20:00): Erangel
  • Map 3(21:00): Vikendi
  • Map 4(22:00): Miramar

Day 6 (25th July)

  • Map 1(19:00): Miramar
  • Map 2(20:00): Sanhok
  • Map 3(21:00): Erangel
  • Map 4(22:00): Vikendi

Day 7 (26th July)

  • Map 1(19:00): Vikendi
  • Map 2(20:00): Miramar
  • Map 3(21:00): Sanhok
  • Map 4(22:00): Erangel

Day 8 (27th July)

  • Map 1(19:00): Erangel
  • Map 2(20:00): Vikendi
  • Map 3(21:00): Miramar
  • Map 4(22:00): Sanhok

Note: The time mentioned above is in GMT

PMCO Fall Split 2020 Online Qualifiers Region Wise Timings
PMCO Fall Split 2020 Online Qualifiers Region Wise Timings

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. The registrations will end on 12th January 2020. Click here to know the full registration process of PMCO Spring Split 2020.

Also Read: Full schedule of PMCO Fall Split 2020 announced

Published 25 Jun 2020, 15:10 IST
PUBG PUBG Mobile Club Open's Fall Split PUBG Tournament
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी