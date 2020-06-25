PMCO Fall Split 2020 Online Qualifiers schedule announced
- The schedule of all the eight days of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Online Qualifiers has been officially announced.
- The squads can register for PMCO Fall Split 2020 till 12th July 2020.
The schedule for the PMCO Fall Split 2020 Online qualifiers starting from 17th July 2020 has been announced. The Online Qualifiers will go on for eight days and the registered squads will have to play at least eight games and a maximum of 32 games, with a minimum of two games on each map.
The top two games from each map i.e. a total of top eight games will be considered for the final standings, from where top teams will qualify for the group stage. The complete schedule of the Online Qualifiers has been officially announced and you can check it out below.
PMCO Fall Split 2020 Online Qualifiers Schedule
Here is the complete schedule of PMCO Fall Split In-Game Qualifiers 2020:
Day 1 (17th July)
- Map 1(19:00): Sanhok
- Map 2(20:00): Erangel
- Map 3(21:00): Vikendi
- Map 4(22:00): Miramar
Day 2 (18th July)
- Map 1(19:00): Miramar
- Map 2(20:00): Sanhok
- Map 3(21:00): Erangel
- Map 4(22:00): Vikendi
Day 3 (19th July)
- Map 1(19:00): Vikendi
- Map 2(20:00): Miramar
- Map 3(21:00): Sanhok
- Map 4(22:00): Erangel
Day 4 (20th July)
- Map 1(19:00): Erangel
- Map 2(20:00): Vikendi
- Map 3(21:00): Miramar
- Map 4(22:00): Sanhok
Day 5 (24th July)
- Map 1(19:00): Sanhok
- Map 2(20:00): Erangel
- Map 3(21:00): Vikendi
- Map 4(22:00): Miramar
Day 6 (25th July)
- Map 1(19:00): Miramar
- Map 2(20:00): Sanhok
- Map 3(21:00): Erangel
- Map 4(22:00): Vikendi
Day 7 (26th July)
- Map 1(19:00): Vikendi
- Map 2(20:00): Miramar
- Map 3(21:00): Sanhok
- Map 4(22:00): Erangel
Day 8 (27th July)
- Map 1(19:00): Erangel
- Map 2(20:00): Vikendi
- Map 3(21:00): Miramar
- Map 4(22:00): Sanhok
Note: The time mentioned above is in GMT
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 offers a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. The registrations will end on 12th January 2020. Click here to know the full registration process of PMCO Spring Split 2020.
Also Read: Full schedule of PMCO Fall Split 2020 announcedPublished 25 Jun 2020, 15:10 IST