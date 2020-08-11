PMCO Fall Split India 2020 Group Stage schedule announced

The Group Stage of PMCO Fall Split India 2020 is going to start tomorrow, on 12th August 2020, and the schedule for all the days has been announced officially. The Group Stage will feature a total of 32 teams, including the qualified and invited teams.
These teams will be divided into four groups. The top 24 rosters will proceed to PMCO Fall Split India Semi-Finals.
PMCO Fall Split India 2020 Group Stage Schedule
Here is the complete match wise schedule of PMCO Fall Split India 2020 Group Stage:
Day 1 (12th August): A vs. B
- Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel
- Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok
- Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar
- Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi
Day 2 (13th August): D vs. C
- Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel
- Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok
- Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar
- Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi
Day 3 (14th August): A vs. D
- Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel
- Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok
- Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar
- Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi
Day 4 (15th August): B vs. C
- Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel
- Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok
- Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar
- Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi
Day 5 (16th August): C vs. A
- Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel
- Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok
- Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar
- Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi
Day 6 (19th August): B vs. D
- Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel
- Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok
- Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar
- Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 features a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube Channel.
Also Read: PMCO Fall Split 2020 breaks record with over 80,000 registrations.Published 11 Aug 2020, 14:43 IST