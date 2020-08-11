PMCO Fall Split India 2020 Group Stage schedule announced

The Group Stage of PMCO Fall Split India 2020 is going to start tomorrow, on 12th August 2020, and the schedule for all the days has been announced officially. The Group Stage will feature a total of 32 teams, including the qualified and invited teams.

These teams will be divided into four groups. The top 24 rosters will proceed to PMCO Fall Split India Semi-Finals.

PMCO Fall Split India 2020 Group Stage Schedule

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020 (Image Credits: Tencent)

Here is the complete match wise schedule of PMCO Fall Split India 2020 Group Stage:

Day 1 (12th August): A vs. B

Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel

Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok

Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar

Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi

Day 2 (13th August): D vs. C

Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel

Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok

Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar

Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi

Day 3 (14th August): A vs. D

Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel

Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok

Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar

Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi

Day 4 (15th August): B vs. C

Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel

Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok

Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar

Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi

Day 5 (16th August): C vs. A

Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel

Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok

Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar

Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi

Day 6 (19th August): B vs. D

Map 1 (6:00 PM IST): Erangel

Map 2 (6:45 PM IST): Sanhok

Map 3 (7:30 PM IST): Miramar

Map 4 (8:15 PM IST): Vikendi

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 features a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube Channel.

