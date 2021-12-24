PMGC 2021 League East Finals day 2 overall standings: Bigetron RA on verge of elimination

The second day of PMGC: East League Finals 2021 ended today. Post the completion of 12 matches, DWG KIA from Korea, through a series of consistent performances on Day 2, secured the top spot with 154 points and 79 frags.

Nova Esports from China played well throughout the day and held on to their second spot with 144 points and 66 frags. The team got fiercer with each passing match, looking like a shadow of their former selves which was on display during the League Stage.

D'Xavier from Vietnam put forth an excellent display combining their gun game and rotations to secure third place with 135 points and 48 kills. The team secured two chicken dinners in the six matches today, and although their games were low frag, their ability to secure top placements helped them climb up the leaderboards.

However, things do not look good for the Indonesian side, Bigetron RA. The team is last on the table with 39 points and 23 eliminations. With day 3 of the League East Finals coming up, BTR will have to score points aplenty to reach the top 9 teams. Taking the team's form into consideration, the feat looks entirely unlikely.

PMGC: League East Finals day 2 summary

PMGC League East Finals overall standings after day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Bigetron RA and MS Chonburi, two top teams from Indonesia and Thailand, are currently in the high danger zone, as they are at a 30-40 point difference from the team at the 9th place.

It should be noted that the top 9 teams from the Eastern League Finals will qualify for the Grand Finals of PMGC 2021. These teams will be joined by 6 teams from the Western League Finals and the winners of BGIS 2021.

Nepali squad DRS Gaming had a decent day as they climbed from 14th to 10th spot. The team currently has 66 points from 12 matches and is behind the Malaysian squad, Team Secret, who is in 9th place with 80 points.

Nigma Galaxy and The Infinity, who had great runs in the League Stage, are currently in the 5th and 6th spot with 115 and 107 points. Although in the safe zones for finals qualification, these teams would expect much more from themselves going into the final day.

Top 3 fraggers after PMGC League East Finals day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Also Read Article Continues below

Day 3 promises to be a mouth-watering affair for viewers as the teams give their best to qualify for the PMGC East League Grand Finals.

Edited by R. Elahi