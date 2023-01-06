PMGC 2022 Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, MVP, and more

PMGC 2022 Grand Finals Day 1, which took place on January 6, 2023, was dominated by Brazilian teams as they captured the podium spots. Alpha 7, INCO Gaming, and Influence Chemin secured the first, second, and third positions with 78, 69, and 54 points, respectively. Belonging to the same nation, they earned one Chicken Dinner each. A7 Revo emerged as the MVP with 13 kills and 2,884 damage on Day 1.

Nepali squads DRS Gaming and T2K saw a fantastic start to their campaign, coming fifth and sixth with 51 and 48 points. Chinese sides Four Angry Men, Nova Esports, and Wolves saw an average start, finishing in ninth, eleventh, and twelfth spots on the overall leaderboard.

PMGC 2022 Grand Finals Day 1 overview

Match 1 - Erangel

The opening game on Erangel saw Nepali squad DRS Gaming come out victorious with 13 eliminations, thanks to KillerYT and Gyantey's impressive gameplay. INCO, S2G, and Alpha 7 also displayed their skills, acquiring 22, 15, and 13 points, respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar

Continuing their domination, INCO Gaming won the second match with ten frags. They captured the pole position on the overall chart. Alpha 7 also had a good game as they accumulated 16 points, as well as four eliminations. Buriram United and Influence Chemin claimed the third and fourth spots with eight and ten kills.

Match 3 - Sanhok

The Sanhok game was completely dominated by Alpha 7 Esports, who acquired a 14-frag victory, jumping to the top position in the process. With five eliminations and 809 damage to his name, Revo bagged the MVP award, courtesy of his performance in this match. Geek Fam and Four Angry Men were behind A7 with 22 and 20 points.

Match 4 - Erangel

The fourth match was also clinched by the Brazilian squad, Influence Chemin. The team took home the Chicken Dinner with nine eliminations. S2G and Alpha 7, with 15 points each, came second and third. Nova Esports and Stalwart scored 10 points each.

Match 5 - Miramar

Fire Flux, after four back-to-back underwhelming performances, made an exceptional comeback and grabbed a 13-kill Chicken Dinner in this game. Wolves, who were at the bottom after the third match, earned 19 points. On the other hand, Nova Esports and T2K scored 13 points each.

Match 6 - Erangel

Zyol's extraordinary performances led IHC to claim a 10-kill Chicken Dinner in the sixth match. It seemed like T2K was going to win, but their small mistakes in the last circle cost them dearly, as they finished second with 16 frags. Day 2 of the PMGC will start at around 3:30 pm IST and will see a total of six games.

